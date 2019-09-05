Jabra Launches Elite 75t – Fourth Generation True Wireless Earbuds

Fuelled by 150 years of audio engineering excellence, Jabra has a proven track record within true wireless. The Elite 75t leverages a lower power platform and connectivity technology from sister company GN Hearing as well as miniaturization know-how built up from four generations of true wireless Elite products.

The Elite 75t is specifically designed to provide enhanced comfort through its optimal earbud shape and size. The earbuds have been extensively tested for a secure fit, so users can be confident that the earbuds will stay put. The sleek design and ergonomic shape make the Elite 75t ideal for music and calls for extended periods of time.

Determining key user needs

Jabra developed a comfort and fit simulation model based on thousands of ear scans from global users to determine the most optimal 3D shape and size that fits ears comfortably across a range of users. Taking it one step further, Jabra also collated valuable insights on user needs and preferences to determine the primary barriers to a true wireless experience.

Jabra is seeking to address consumer demand for more battery life, better fit and ease of connectivity with the newest addition to the Elite range. The Elite 75t offers up to 28 hours of battery life with the charging case and 7.5 hours without. The earbuds feature fast USB-C charging to ensure users will never run out of battery when on the go. Based on consumer feedback, Jabra also enhanced the ease of use of the charging case by ensuring easy access and adding magnets. A wireless charging variant will also be introduced to the market at a later date.

Innovative engineering ensures that the new compact size continues to deliver the fundamentals consumers expect from Jabra, namely – robust connectivity, durability, ease of use and a superior audio experience. The 4-microphone technology, enhanced with Jabra's latest noise and wind reducing algorithms, make the Elite 75t perfect for taking phone calls in busy environments.

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, said, "Our biggest news at IFA 2019 is also our smallest yet and is a result of our dedication to listening to and providing for changing customer expectations for a truly wireless experience. Taking a great product and making it better is a complex undertaking and that is exactly what we have achieved today. We have elevated the earbud experience to ensure the most comfortable and long-lasting solution for on-the-go lifestyles. We are excited to welcome the Elite 75t, our newest, most innovative addition to our award-winning Elite range," he added.

Users can instantly connect to Alexa, Siri® or Google Assistant™**, quickly accessing the information they may need – from setting appointments, to finding nearby events or having messages read out. Furthermore, Bluetooth 5.0 allows users to seamlessly connect the Elite 75t to their smartphones.

The Jabra Sound+ app allows users to choose their voice assistant, customize their music profile with the equalizer, modify how much nearby noise they want to hear (HearThrough), adjust their calls experience, keep track of battery charge and much more.

The Elite 75t will be available in three colors (Black, Titanium Black and Gold Beige), including one exclusive to Best Buy (Black).

Key features and specifications:

Updated Size: New compact earbud shape tested for comfort and secure fit

New compact earbud shape tested for comfort and secure fit Battery: Up to 7.5 hours battery life in a single charge, up to 28 hours with the charging case and fast USB-C charging

Up to 7.5 hours battery life in a single charge, up to 28 hours with the charging case and fast USB-C charging Microphones: Four-microphone technology for crystal clear calls even in noisy and windy environments

Four-microphone technology for crystal clear calls even in noisy and windy environments Personalize: Music your way with the customizable equalizer, available in the Jabra Sound+ app, available on iOS and Android devices

Music your way with the customizable equalizer, available in the Jabra Sound+ app, available on iOS and Android devices Durability: IP55-rated durability and two-year warranty against dust and water*

IP55-rated durability and two-year warranty against dust and water* Voice Assistants: One-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri® and Google Assistant™**

* Registration required with the Jabra Sound+ App

** Operating System dependent

Jabra Elite 75t – Pricing and availability:

U.S. – Available November 1 at Best Buy and Amazon. Available to pre-order October 6. MSRP 199.99 USD.

Canada – Available early November exclusively at BestBuy.ca. Available to pre-order October 4. MSRP 229.99 CAD.

