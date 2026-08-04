JA Canada Partners with Industry Leaders to Prepare the Next Generation of Leaders Made for Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- As youth unemployment rates hit an all-time high, and young people navigate economic uncertainty, Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada) is scaling the reach of programs that empower young people with the skills they need to thrive in the global economy.

JA Canada Partner Logos

With the support of corporate, foundation and community partners, JA Canada delivered a record breaking 540,000+ financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurial learning experiences to youth across Canada during the 2025-2026 academic year. The organization celebrates this milestone towards their national ambition of providing 1 million student learning experiences each year.

Nationally representative surveys of youth demonstrate that as a result of participating in JA programs, 81% have a better understanding of careers and how to prepare for the jobs of the future, 72% are equipped with financial skills that contribute positively to future outcomes, and 75% are more confident in their ability to succeed.

"JA did far more than teach me business concepts. It gave me opportunities to practice essential skills in real situations, surrounded by mentors and peers who encouraged me to take risks and grow. The confidence, relationships, and experiences I gained through JA have shaped who I am today, and they will continue to influence the way I lead, collaborate, and solve problems in the future," said a JA British Columbia student.

The expanded reach and impact are fueled by organizations from across industries who have invested in connecting classroom learning with real-world experience, giving students access to the practical skills they need to succeed, mobilizing volunteer mentors and presenting hands-on career exploration opportunities. Every partnership represents a shared commitment to investing in Canada's future by empowering youth with the knowledge and experience to pursue their goals.

Among the many generous corporations, foundations, individuals and associations, the following partners have supported program innovation and scaling in unique ways over the past school year:

Capital One. Advancing the financial literacy of close to 4,000 Canadian youth

RBC. Empowering more than 20,000 youth with the skills for a Thriving Future.

Enterprise Mobility. Building the Road Forward for 30,000+ Canadian Youth.

CIBC. Supporting +8,000 young Canadians Build successful and Prosperous Futures.

BMO. Equipping +42,500Canadian youth with Financial Literacy across their Student Journey

Z Zurich Foundation – Advancing mental wellbeing for +90,000 people by integrating resilience-building into JA learning experiences.

Coca Cola Canada Bottling. Advancing the Employability of +8250 Canadian Youth Together

TD. Empowering +27.000Youth with Everyday Financial Confidence

Rossy. Fueling +3,250 young entrepreneurs as they turn their ideas into reality.

Wealthsimple Foundation. Equipping +34,000 youth with responsible investment education.

KPMG. Opening Doors for +1250 Underserved Youth to Explore Careers and Shape Their Futures.

These partnerships are helping JA reach more young people than ever before in its more than 60-year history, supporting students with the skills needed to meet the demands of an evolving world of work and build their futures.

Scott Hillier, President and CEO of JA Canada, said "Canada's future prosperity depends on the success of today's young people. Every JA partnership represents an investment in Canada's future. We are grateful to the organizations that continue to believe in the potential of young people and invest in opportunities that prepare them for what's next. We're helping ensure the next generation has the confidence to lead, innovate and contribute to a stronger Canada."

As JA Canada prepares for the 2026–2027 academic year, the organization looks forward to deepening existing partnerships, welcoming new collaborators and expanding access to programs that equip youth with the skills they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.

To learn more about JA Canada's programs or partnership opportunities, visit www.jacanada.org.

About Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada)

JA Canada is one of Canada's largest youth-serving education organizations, dedicated to inspiring and preparing youth to succeed in a global economy. A member of JA Worldwide, a 2025 nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. JA Canada delivers experiential in-class and digital-first learning experiences to young people through our network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers. Annually, JA delivers more than 500,000 student learning experiences from coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org

SOURCE JA Canada

Media Inquiries: For more information, requests for interviews or comments, please contact Claudia Campbell, Marketing Manager of Partnerships at [email protected]