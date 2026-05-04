J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Canadian Hedged Equity Premium Income ETFs in Canada

New ETFs provide Canadian investors with access to the firm's equity premium income strategies while hedging currency exposure

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM)1 today announced the launch of two new Canadian hedged ETFs: JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF – CAD Hedged (TSX: JEPH) and the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF – CAD Hedged (TSX: JPQH) on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The ETFs are designed to provide income alongside U.S. equity exposure while also managing currency risk.

JEPH and JPQH are the Canadian-dollar hedged versions of the JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF (TSX: JEPI) and JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF (TSX: JEPQ) strategies, respectively. The addition of CAD-hedged versions helps reduce the impact of U.S. dollar fluctuations for Canadian investors seeking income-oriented equity solutions.

"We are pleased to offer the Canadian hedged versions of our equity premium income strategies to support investors seeking income generation while retaining equity exposure in today's dynamic markets," said Travis Hughes, Head of Canada, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The launch of JEPH and JPQH expands access to our premium income ETF lineup and provides an option for investors to balance currency exposure."

Leveraging JPMAM's active management expertise, the ETFs deliver equity exposure with an options-based income approach. The strategies are designed to deliver a combination of income and equity market participation through a disciplined portfolio construction process.

"Currency considerations can play an important role in portfolio construction for Canadian financial advisors and investors," said Jay Rana, Head of Canadian Advisor Business, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "By offering Canadian hedged versions of JEPI and JEPQ, we are providing advisors with additional flexibility to incorporate these income-focused strategies into client portfolios."

With more than four decades of experience serving Canadian investors, JPMAM continues to expand its market presence and commitment to offering unique investment solutions in Canada. The introduction of JEPH and JPQH brings the firm's total Canadian-listed ETFs to a total of 11, since entering the Canadian ETF market in 2024.

JEPH and JPQH are now trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$4.2 trillion (as of December 31, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. The firm offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity.

Disclosures

1Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

The price of equity securities may fluctuate rapidly or unpredictably due to factors affecting individual companies, as well as changes in economic or political conditions. These price movements may result in loss of your investment.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is issued in Canada by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon, an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. It is also a Derivatives Adviser in Manitoba, a Commodity Trading Manager in Ontario, and a Derivatives Portfolio Manager in Quebec. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada

For more information, please contact: Sonali Karkee, Edelman Smithfield, [email protected], 416-684-9340