J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada Announces Risk Rating Change for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada (JPMAM) today announced that the risk rating of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF (TSX: JEPQ) is changing to "Medium" from "Low-to-Medium", effective immediately.

The risk rating change is based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds, including ETFs. JPMAM reviews the risk rating for each of the ETFs it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when an ETF undergoes a material change. This risk rating change is the result of JPMAM's ongoing internal reviews and is not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of JEPQ.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$3.8 trillion (as of June 30, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. The firm offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is issued in Canada by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon, an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. It is also a Derivatives Adviser in Manitoba, a Commodity Trading Manager in Ontario, and a Derivatives Portfolio Manager in Quebec. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

