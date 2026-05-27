J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada Launches Active Fixed Income ETF for Canadian Investors

New ETF seeks to deliver higher income and total return than core fixed income strategies

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada (JPMAM) today announced the launch of the JPMorgan Income Active ETF (TSX: JPIE) on the Toronto Stock Exchange, expanding its active fixed income offering in Canada. JPIE aims to generate attractive and consistent income. To manage currency risk, the fund is hedged to the Canadian dollar.

JPIE invests in a diversified range of fixed income and floating rate debt securities, aiming to deliver higher levels of income and total return than core fixed income strategies, while maintaining a similar risk profile. The fund leverages the expertise of J.P. Morgan's global fixed income platform, one of the largest in the world, with over $1 trillion under management as of March 31, 2026.

"JPIE's portfolio managers have decades of experience investing in fixed income, and we are excited to bring their insights and capabilities to Canadian investors through the launch of JPIE," said Travis Hughes, Head of Canada at J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada.

"In today's uncertain interest rate environment, income remains a key priority for financial advisors and their clients," said Jay Rana, Head of Canadian Advisor Business at J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada. "JPIE can help clients pursue higher yields in a risk-managed way."

This latest offering builds on JPMAM's entry into Canada's fixed income ETF market. With more than four decades of experience serving Canadian investors, JPMAM remains committed to bringing innovative investment solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Canadian investors.

JPIE has closed its initial offering of units and is now trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$4.2 trillion (as of December 31, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. The firm offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity.

Disclosures

1Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is issued in Canada by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon, an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. It is also a Derivatives Adviser in Manitoba, a Commodity Trading Manager in Ontario, and a Derivatives Portfolio Manager in Quebec. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada

For more information, please contact: Sonali Karkee, Edelman Smithfield, [email protected], 416-684-9340