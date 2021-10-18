Ivanhoé Cambridge to Open First Flexible Office Solution at Campus PVM in Montreal

"This new addition to Campus PVM's global experience proves once again that we listened to our tenants and occupants and answered their evolving needs, which include having access to office space that is adaptable to the different types of work they do or wish they could do" said Annik Desmarteau, Vice President, Office, Quebec at Ivanhoé Cambridge. "We're proud to offer this added-value service by counting on WeWork's established expertise, thus facilitating the workday for our community of occupants at Campus PVM."

"This new flexible solution with WeWork will allow us to meet our tenants flexible space needs to support collaboration, deliver a curated experience, drive innovation and strengthen corporate culture" mentioned Jonathan Pearce, Executive Vice President, Leasing & Development, Office & Industrial, North America at Ivanhoé Cambridge. "We see this first implementation at PVM as a lab where we will gather insights to anticipate and serve our tenant's activity-based flex needs within a singular relationship ecosystem, with the vision to expand the offering beyond this pilot."

"As the demand for greater flexibility and collaboration grows, WeWork is excited to support partners like Ivanhoé Cambridge who are embracing the new world of work," said Peter Greenspan, WeWork's Global Head of Real Estate. "With an iconic asset like PVM in the heart of Quebec, this partnership reflects the ability WeWork has to help landlords innovate and evolve their spaces to meet the needs of our changing workforce."

The overall space will feature a variety of flexible and modular meeting spaces that can accommodate up to 50+ people, coworking rooms, individual booths, quiet areas and collaborative lounge spaces; all in a welcoming and green environment focused on the comfort and well-being of its users. This connected space will also be technology agnostic to ensure compatibility for all users. The space will thus be able to act as a natural extension of existing offices to accommodate visiting clients, dedicated work groups, hybrid meetings, or allow access to a more confidential space.

The entire space as well as the collaboration spaces were designed by interior design firm VAD DESIGNERS D'ESPACES INC while HUMÀ DESIGN+ ARCHITECTURE developed the informal working spaces. The latter were ideated as part of a design challenge initiated by Index-Design, LAAB Collective and Körnelius and presented by Ivanhoé Cambridge in Spring 2021.

Discover the architectural rendering of the welcome space here.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,100 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$60,4 billion in real estate assets as at December 31, 2020 and is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (cdpq.com), a global investment group. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

About WeWork

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we've grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and unmatched community experiences. Today, we're constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

