Ivanhoé Cambridge introduces a virtual lineup management system at its Canadian shopping centres

"The health and safety of our tenants, customers and visitors is our priority," says Nathalie Palladitcheff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ivanhoé Cambridge . "Our virtual lineup management system will provide our customers and tenants with a turnkey solution to minimize waiting times, while enabling them to better plan the shopping time with the greatest regard for health and safety measures."

Innovative technology serving consumers

Customers will be able to reserve a time slot from home for their next visit to a participating retailer by accessing the virtual lineup management system via the websites of Ivanhoé Cambridge shopping centres. Once at the centre, visitors can access the system using the QR codes posted at participating retailers to reserve available time slots and also to receive text messaged updates on the progress of the virtual lineup at a shop or a service offered by the centre.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generating long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,000 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$64 billion in real estate assets as at December 31, 2019, and is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (cdpq.com), one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

