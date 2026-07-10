ITUM and the governments of Canada and Québec sign the first tripartite coordination agreement in Québec for Innu child and family services

UASHAT MAK MANI-UTENAM, QC, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani–utenam (ITUM) Council, the Government of Canada, and the Government of Québec officially signed today the Tshisheuatishitau Child and Family Services Coordination Agreement marking a historic milestone in the recognition of ITUM's inherent jurisdiction over child and family services for its community.

This agreement makes ITUM the first Indigenous community in Québec to conclude a tripartite agreement under the federal Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families. The agreement establishes the collaborative framework among the three governments to ensure a smooth transition toward the implementation of ITUM's new child and family services law, the Tshisheuatishitau Act.

This Act, which will come into force on September 14, 2026, represents a major step forward for the children, youth, and families of Uashat mak Mani–utenam. More than 2,000 people -- including Elders, parents, youth, foster families, frontline workers, and community leaders contributed to developing the vision that led to the adoption of the Tshisheuatishitau Act.

The Tshisheuatishitau Act establishes a governance framework designed by and for the Innu of Uashat mak Mani–utenam, replacing Québec's Youth Protection Act within the community's jurisdiction for the provincial Youth Protection Act for the Côte–Nord region. It places children and families at the heart of decisions affecting them by emphasizing prevention, culturally appropriate approaches, the transmission of Innu Knowledge, and meaningful family participation through decision–making bodies such as Family Circles. The Act ensures that decisions about children's well–being are made by and for the community, in accordance with their customs, language, and values.

To support the implementation of the Act, Minister Gull–Masty announced today that the Government of Canada has also committed to investing funds through 2030 to support ITUM in assuming full responsibility for child and family services.

The coordination agreement establishes collaborative mechanisms between ITUM, the Government of Québec, and the Government of Canada regarding the transfer of responsibilities, coordination between Québec's Youth Protection Directorate and the Tshisheuatishitau Directorate, as well as the creation of a standing implementation committee responsible for overseeing the agreement.

A concrete recognition of self–determination

The signing of this agreement represents much more than an administrative arrangement. For ITUM, this agreement constitutes a concrete recognition of their inherent right to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services. It is also part of the broader reconciliation efforts between governments and First Nations.

This agreement also reflects the unanimous decision handed down by the Supreme Court of Canada in February 2024, confirming the constitutional validity of the federal Act and recognizing that the exercise of Indigenous jurisdiction over child and family services is an essential component of the reconciliation process.

Beyond the implementation of a new Act, the Tshisheuatishitau Act, rooted in the values, language, and traditions of the Innu of Uashat mak Mani–utenam, holds the promise of a future in where their children can grow up proud of their identity, their family, and their community.

Quotes

"Today, we are writing a new chapter in the history of our Nation, guided by the values of our Ancestors and the dreams of our children. This coordination agreement is the culmination of a long portage journey marked by many obstacles and challenges that were not always easy to overcome. ITUM's perseverance has always been rooted in the desire to turn the page on the past and build an Innu system of care designed by and for our families and children. . That is the true meaning of Tshisheuatishitau. Today's signing represents a shared promise to present and future generations, opening a new era of reconciliation."

Jonathan Shetush

Chief, Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani–utenam (ITUM) Council

"For generations, Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani–utenam has worked tirelessly to fully reclaim its responsibility to care for its children. This first tripartite coordination agreement in Québec recognizes that work, that leadership, and the important decisions made so that children can grow up within their Nation, their language, and their culture. It affirms that First Nations are best placed to make decisions that affect their children and their families. We are proud to support the Nation in this new chapter."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"First Nations are best placed to care for their own children. What we are doing today with Uashat mak Mani–utenam is a concrete act grounded based on trust and respect. And this is only the beginning: other agreements will follow with other communities so that, together, we can build services that reflect their realities, values, and cultures."

Ian Lafrenière Deputy Premier, Minister of Domestic Security, and Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

"Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable, and nurturing environment that reflects who they are. This agreement represents an important step toward better meeting the needs of the children and families of Uashat mak Mani–utenam by building on the community's strengths and promoting an approach centered on prevention, support, and respect for culture. Our priority remains unchanged: ensuring the well–being and safety of children today and for generations to come."

Lionel Carmant

Minister Responsible for Social Services and the Fight Against Homelessness

"The signing of this agreement marks an important milestone for the children, families, and future of the Uashat mak Mani-utenam community. It reflects the community's commitment to establishing services that reflect its values, culture, and vision for the well-being of young people. Today, I would like to highlight the leadership, determination, and hard work that have made this promising outcome possible for current and future generations."

Kateri Champagne Jourdain

Minister of Natural Resources and Forests

"This agreement represents a significant step forward for the children and families of Uashat mak Mani–utenam. By entrusting the community with responsibility for child and family services, we are fostering interventions that reflect its culture, values, and realities. By placing the best interests of the child at the heart of our actions and strengthening support for families, we are helping provide young people with an environment that promotes their safety, development, and well–being."

Marilyne Picard

Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Social Services and the Fight Against Homelessness (Youth Protection) and Member for Soulanges

Quick facts

The signing ceremony took place today at Tshissenitamun Mitshuap, the Cultural Centre of Mani-utenam, in the presence of community members, representatives from the governments of Canada and Québec, Elders, children, partners, and many guests.

The event featured a traditional ceremony including songs, drumming, and a Makusham, followed by official remarks from dignitaries, the ceremonial signing of the agreement, and a symbolic exchange of gifts representing mutual respect and the beginning of a new phase of collaboration.

Participants then gathered for a community meal to collectively celebrate this historic milestone for the children, families, and the Innu Nation."

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SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Mathilde Robitaille-Lefebvre, Media Relations Lead, Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam Council, [email protected], 819-852-4762; Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations: Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]; Sasha Trudel, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister Responsible for Social Services and the Fight Against Homelessness, Government of Québec, 418-208-2584