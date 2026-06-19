Zagimē Anishinabēk celebrates the groundbreaking of a New K-8 School

ZAGIMĒ ANISHINABĒK, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, SK, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Schools are often the cornerstone of First Nations communities, providing students with a safe place to learn and grow, and acting as a gathering place for community events and cultural activities. Investing in education infrastructure helps create opportunities for future generations, strengthens cultural identity, and supports the overall well-being of the community.

Today, Zagimē Anishinabēk Chief and Council, Elders, education representatives, officials from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), the Yorkton Tribal Council, and students and community members officially kicked off the construction phase of the community's new Kindergarten to Grade 8 school by participating in a groundbreaking ceremony.

Indigenous Services Canada contributed more than $35.9 million to this school facility, with $32.6 million as part of its Capital Facilities and Maintenance Program, and over $3.3 million from the horizontal Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Transformation Initiative.

Zagimē Anishinabēk is dedicated to fostering academic growth, cultural preservation, and lifelong learning by integrating traditional teachings with modern education systems. Once completed in late 2027, the new school will provide a modern, culturally grounded learning environment where students can thrive academically while remaining connected to their language, traditions, and community values. It will also include a daycare and Head Start program, creating a continuum of learning and support for children and families from early childhood through middle school.

This partnership between Canada and Zagimē Anishinabēk represents a shared commitment to supporting student achievement, preserving culture, and creating lasting opportunities for children, families, and future generations.

Quotes

"After 152 years, when education was guaranteed to our people under Treaty #4, Zagimē Anishinabēk children will be educated in a real school. The new school will have a lasting impact upon our community through the delivery of education in a professional and safe environment. The new facility for Nihki Sakahikan (Goose Lake) School will ensure a brighter future for our children and their children.

On behalf of the Council and the community, I sincerely thank everyone who contributed to this achievement. We acknowledge the leadership who lobbied for the funding, the staff who assisted in the planning, and our partners at Indigenous Services Canada, Kindrachuk Agrey Architecture, SAL Engineering Ltd and Quorex Construction. We are grateful and excited for construction to begin!"

Chief Lynn Acoose

Zagimē Anishinabēk

"Today is a proud milestone for Zagimē Anishinabēk. This groundbreaking reflects the vision, determination, and commitment of the community to invest in its children and future generations by providing a space where students can learn, grow, and stay connected to their culture and traditions. Congratulations to Chief and Council, Elders, educators, families, and the entire Zagimē Anishinabēk community on this significant achievement."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

A key feature of the Kindergarten to Grade 8 school is an on-site $3.4 million daycare funded by Zagimē Anishinabēk.

The school will feature a gymnasium, kitchen, library and resource centre, cultural space, break-out rooms, multipurpose areas, lab, and outdoor land-based learning areas.

Zagimē Anishinabēk is affiliated with the Yorkton Tribal Council and is located in Treaty 4 Territory, near Grenfell, Saskatchewan.

As of December 31, 2025, ISC has invested more than $2.3 billion of targeted funds to support 348 school-related infrastructure projects, 234 of which are complete. These projects will benefit 280 First Nations communities, serving approximately 46,000 students.

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SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]; Chief Lynn Acoose, Zagimē Anishinabēk, Cell: 306-451-7106, Office: 306-697-2831, [email protected]