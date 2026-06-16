Minister Gull-Masty introduces legislation to support access to clean drinking water in First Nations communities and announces historic funding commitment

OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada should have access to clean and safe drinking water. First Nations have long called for legislation that affirms their inherent rights, sets minimum standards for water services, recognizes their stewardship in keeping water clean, and meets their needs. Effective legislation, a national regulatory regime, and First Nations-led institutions are essential to supporting sustainable access to clean, safe and reliable drinking water in First Nations communities.

Today, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, introduced Bill C-37, the proposed First Nations Clean Water Act, in the House of Commons, alongside the largest single commitment ever made for First Nations water - $4.6 billion in targeted funding for water and wastewater in First Nation communities.

The Government of Canada worked directly with First Nation rights-holders, including Modern Treaty and Self-Governing First Nations, through their own representative organizations, to help ensure the Bill is responsive to First Nations' needs and priorities. The proposed First Nations Clean Water Act builds on more than six years of consultations, engagement and parliamentary study of the former Bill C-61.

Currently, First Nations communities do not have legally enforceable safe drinking water protections – this legislative gap is unacceptable. Bill C-37 will help address this long-standing gap by making sure that the kinds of protections available in non-Indigenous communities are also available on First Nation lands.

The proposed First Nations Clean Water Act advances the progressive realization of the internationally recognized human right to safe drinking water on First Nation lands, with the legislation as a whole creating a practical pathway toward achieving that objective.

Bill C-37 will affirm that the inherent right of First Nations to self-government includes jurisdiction over water on, in and under their lands. It will require that drinking water standards at least meet the guidelines set out in the Guidelines for Canadian Drinking

Water Quality or at least meet provincial or territorial drinking water standards. Similarly, it will require that wastewater effluent standards at least meet the standards set out in the federal Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations or at least meet provincial or territorial wastewater effluent standards.

In addition, we will support the development of regulations in consultation with First Nations governing bodies. This will allow First Nations to administer and enforce their own water laws on-reserve – which may go beyond the minimum standards if nations make that choice for their community.

The legislation will also create more ways to collaborate between First Nations, the federal government, and provinces and territories when it comes to water adjacent to First Nation lands, while respecting the authority of all jurisdictions.

It will also strengthen First Nations-led governance through the creation of a First Nations-led water commission, and the legislation would establish clear federal responsibilities and strengthen accountability.

Furthermore, the legislation would require Canada to work with First Nations to co-develop a long-term funding framework, helping ensure communities have the resources needed to build, operate, maintain and upgrade water systems over time, recognizing that sustainable access to safe drinking water requires long-term investment, not one-time funding.

To support the implementation of this new framework and help ensure communities have the resources needed to meet its objectives, the Government of Canada is committing a historic investment of an additional $4.6 billion in targeted funding, building on the over $9.4 billion committed since 2015.

These investments are making a real difference. The funding committed prior to today is helping bring clean water to approximately 483,000 people in 595 communities, including through improvements to more than 10,000 homes and 700 public buildings.

This new funding is critical to meeting community needs, supporting the lifting of remaining long-term drinking water advisories, and making sure that new standards are matched with the resources needed to implement them.

Together, this legislation and historic investment will advance the progressive realization of the human right to safe drinking water, help close long-standing regulatory and funding gaps, uphold First Nations rights and jurisdiction, strengthen First Nations-led water governance, and support reliable access to clean and safe drinking water for generations to come.

Quotes

"This is a time for action, with First Nations guiding the way. For too long, many First Nations communities have gone without the protections that help keep drinking water safe. That needs to change. The proposed First Nations Clean Water Act would establish, for the first time, a legislative framework to support safe drinking water in First Nations communities, while recognizing First Nations jurisdiction over water on their lands and holding governments to account. And because legislation alone is not enough, we are making the largest investment ever dedicated to First Nations water and wastewater infrastructure--$4.6 billion to help communities build, maintain and operate the systems families depend on every day. I encourage everyone involved in moving this proposed legislation forward to work together and act quickly."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"For too long, First Nations have faced unacceptable gaps when it comes to safe drinking water. This proposed legislation is an important step toward changing that. It reflects the leadership of First Nations, is built on partnership, and is supported by historic investments. Together, we are creating a stronger, more accountable framework that will help communities build and maintain sustainable water systems now and for future generations."

Ginette Lavack

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

Associated links

Drinking water and wastewater legislation

Water in First Nations communities

Backgrounder

Bill C-37: First Nations Clean Water Act

Bill C-37, the proposed First Nations Clean Water Act, demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to address the priorities and concerns raised by First Nations, now and in the future.

Bill C-37 aims to meet the needs of First Nations by making sure that First Nations have legally enforceable protections for safe drinking water, consistent with those provided to other communities in Canada. This legislation is guided by the principle of substantive equality, acknowledging that First Nations' distinct needs must be addressed in ways that respect their rights and support access to water services that are comparable to services in non-Indigenous communities.

This legislation would also affirm the inherent right of First Nations to self-government, including control over decisions related to water, source water, drinking water, wastewater, and related infrastructure on, in, and under their lands.

To support First Nations in exercising their jurisdiction, the Bill would provide pathways for First Nations to enter into agreements with the federal government, and, where there is shared interest, with provinces and territories to support the protection of water and source water adjacent to First Nation lands, strengthening shared efforts to protect water resources through voluntary and collaborative partnerships.

It would also commit the federal government to take concrete steps to provide adequate and sustainable funding for water services on First Nation lands, including the completion of a funding framework co-developed with First Nations.

Bill C-37 builds on the substantial progress made on previously introduced legislation, which was developed through direct engagement with First Nations rights-holders and their representative organizations, including Modern Treaty and Self-Governing First Nations, provinces, territories, and other federal partners. Ongoing discussion and participation in the parliamentary process will be essential in determining the Bill's final form and implementation.

Key elements of the Bill include:

ensuring that First Nations have reliable access to clean and safe drinking water and effective treatment and disposal of wastewater on First Nation lands;

committing the Government to improve access to safe drinking water in First Nations communities by taking action to progressively realize the internationally recognized human right to safe drinking water, including by closing regulatory gaps, co‑developing a funding framework and supporting First Nations water governance through a First Nations‑led water commission;

affirming First Nations' inherent right to self-government, including jurisdiction over water, source water, drinking water, wastewater and related infrastructure on, in and under First Nation lands;

ensuring that the quantity of water available on First Nation lands meets the drinking, cooking, sanitation, hygiene, safety, firefighting, emergency management, cultural and spiritual needs of First Nations;

establishing national principles and minimum standards on the delivery of water services on First Nation lands, and enabling the development of a federal regulatory regime respecting those services;

requiring that all decisions made under the Bill be guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, including the principle of free, prior and informed consent; and

facilitating collaboration between First Nations and federal, provincial, territorial and municipal governments on transboundary source water protection planning and entering into agreements to protect source water.

The development of this proposed legislation reflects several years of engagement, parliamentary study and legislative work.

Timeline of key events:

June 2026

The Minister of Indigenous Services sent a letter to all First Nation rights-holders and First Nation organizations sharing the introduction of Bill C-37 and encouraging ongoing engagement through the Parliamentary process. Bill C-37 - An Act respecting water, source water, drinking water, wastewater and related infrastructure on First Nation lands was introduced in Parliament.

January 2025

Due to the prorogation of Parliament on January 6, 2025, all proposed legislation terminated, including Bill C-61.

December 2024

The Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs presented the Committee's report on Bill C-61 to the House of Commons.

June 2024

Second reading of Bill C-61 was completed in the House of Commons. The Bill was referred for study to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs (INAN).

The House of Commons Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs began its study of Bill C-61. Eighteen (18) study meetings were held from June 12 to November 26, 2024, and INAN heard from 94 witnesses of whom 27 were from First Nations and their representative organizations. INAN made over 40 amendments.

February 2024

Second reading debate of Bill C-61 began in the House of Commons.

December 2023

The Minister of Indigenous Services sent a letter to all First Nation rights-holders and First Nation organizations sharing the introduction of Bill C-61 and encouraging ongoing engagement through the Parliamentary process. Bill C-61 - An Act respecting water, source water, drinking water, wastewater and related infrastructure on First Nation lands was introduced in the House of Commons.

July-August 2023

In July 2023, Canada publicly shared an updated consultation draft of a legislative proposal with First Nation rights-holders, First Nation organizations, provinces and territories, and posted the updated draft online for further feedback by September 2023. This ongoing dialogue continued until mid-September 2023.

February 2023

In February 2023, Canada shared an initial consultation draft of a legislative proposal with First Nation rights-holders, First Nation organizations, provinces and territories, and posted the initial draft online for review and feedback by April 2023. This period was the first of two consultation periods on the consultation draft.

Summer 2022

Canada increased engagement and information sharing with First Nation rights-holders, including Modern Treaty and Self-Governing First Nations, through their own representative institutions and First Nation organizations to support the development of new proposed First Nations drinking water and wastewater legislation.

June 2022

The official repeal of the 2013 Safe Drinking Water for First Nations Act through the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1 received Royal Assent on June 23, 2022.

March 2022

Canada engaged key First Nation rights-holders and First Nation organizations on the proposed repeal of the 2013 Safe Drinking Water for First Nations Act through virtual engagement sessions. All participants supported the proposed repeal.

2021

The Safe Drinking Water for First Nations Class Action Settlement Agreement was approved by the Federal Court and the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench (now the Manitoba Court of King's Bench) on December 22, 2021. Through the Settlement Agreement, Canada committed to making all reasonable efforts to:

introduce repeal of the 2013 Safe Drinking Water for First Nations Act by March 31, 2022; and

by March 31, 2022; and develop and introduce proposed replacement legislation, in consultation with First Nations, by December 31, 2022.

2019

Legal action began against Canada in two class actions on behalf of all members of First Nations resident on reserves with a drinking water advisory for at least one year since 1995.

2018

The Assembly of First Nations, with support from Canada, led an engagement to review the 2013 Safe Drinking Water for First Nations Act. First Nations shared several concerns, including:

lack of adequate, predictable and sustainable funding;

lack of recognition of Aboriginal rights;

potential infringement of Aboriginal and treaty rights;

lack of protection of source water; and

insufficient engagement on water issues that directly affect First Nations.

2015

Engagement on regulations came to a stop as First Nations called for the repeal and replacement of the 2013 Safe Drinking Water for First Nations Act.

2013

The Safe Drinking Water for First Nations Act came into effect to support Canada in developing federal regulations to provide access to safe, clean drinking water and the effective treatment of wastewater on First Nation land.

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SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]