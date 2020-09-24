"Through ITCloud Solution's robust marketplace, partners can now access an easy-to-use, fast, and fully remote solution for accelerating their migration service offerings. A migration represents the first step in an end customer's cloud journey and BitTitan equips partners with the strategy, tools, and support to deliver a successful migration experience," said David Latulippe, ITCloud.ca Executive Vice President. "Together with BitTitan, we are providing our partners with a single, best-of-breed cloud migration tool that's capable of managing multiple cloud workloads. Whether migrating between instances of tenant-to-tenant environments or Microsoft Teams, MigrationWiz provides a seamless migration experience for end-user companies, ensures a high level of customer satisfaction, and enables our partners to achieve continued business growth."

MigrationWiz is continually evolving to support new ecosystems and workloads as the cloud landscape changes so partners are always equipped with the best solution to fit their customers' needs. "BitTitan is thrilled to partner with ITCloud.ca, a renowned leading distributor in Canada," said Lon Clark, BitTitan Director of Global Channel Sales. "We are committed to enabling the channel with the solutions they need to ensure swift and secure data migration for customers."

"In my opinion BitTitan is the best and the most mature Cloud migration solution in the market today. Our partners will now be able to easily procure their solutions from our marketplace and reduce considerably the time and effort it takes to transition a customer to the Microsoft 365 platform," said Steve Noel, Vice President Productivity at ITCloud.ca.

About BitTitan

BitTitan® empowers IT service professionals to successfully deploy and manage cloud technologies through automation. MigrationWiz® is the industry-leading SaaS solution for mailbox, document, public-folder and Microsoft Teams migrations between a wide range of Sources and Destinations. Since 2009, BitTitan has moved over 19 million users to the cloud for 43,000 customers in 187 countries and supports leading cloud ecosystems including Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Dropbox. The global company has offices in Seattle and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.BitTitan.com or the BitTitan blog.

About ITCloud Solutions

IT Cloud Solutions (ITCloud.ca) is an Authorized Microsoft Distributor for CSPs, a NinjaRMM, Letsignit, Zerospam, Avepoint and Bitdefender Cloud Distributor in Canada. Distributing their own managed and supervised cloud backup solutions for 15 years and boasting a network of over 1000 partners-resellers countrywide, this organization is among the top service providers of secured cloud backup and AV solutions as well as Microsoft cloud services in Canada. To learn more, visit www.ITCloud.ca

