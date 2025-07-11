MONTREAL, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the Italian-Canadian Community Foundation is calling on the local community to come together, reflect on the past, and dream boldly about the future.

To honour this milestone, the Foundation is launching a series of public forums designed to listen, connect, and build a collective vision for the next generation. These gatherings are more than just meetings—they are a heartfelt invitation to share your voice, your experience, and your hopes for our community.

The first two forums will be held:

Tuesday, July 15 at 7:00 PM at the Leonardo da Vinci Centre (8370 Boulevard Lacordaire, Saint-Léonard)

at the (8370 Boulevard Lacordaire, Saint-Léonard) Thursday, July 17 at 7:00 PM at the Sheraton Laval (2440 Autoroute des Laurentides, Laval )

Coffee and refreshments will be served. Participants will have the opportunity to win an iPad just for attending. All are welcome.

For five decades, the Foundation has supported the cultural, social, and economic life of Italian-Canadians in Quebec. Now, as we look ahead, we ask: What matters most to you today? What do you want for your parents, children and grandchildren? What role should our institutions, language, and heritage play in the years to come?

"Our story is made of courage, hard work, and love for our roots," says Joseph Broccolini, President. "This is a chance to honour those who came before us—and to build something lasting for those who follow."

These forums will explore themes such as youth engagement, support for seniors, cultural identity, education, and how we can keep our community vibrant and united in an ever-changing world. Insights shared will inform a province-wide report that will guide the Foundation and other leaders in shaping future priorities.

We are investing in the community. Help us fund what matters to you.

The future of our community belongs to all of us. Let's imagine it together!

To RSVP or learn more, visit italianfoundation.ca/community or contact [email protected]

Date: July 2nd, 2025

Contact: Alexandro Loffredi, Executive Director

E-mail: [email protected]

Telephone: 514-274-6725

Organization: The Italian-Canadian Community Foundation

