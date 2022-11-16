Leaders from the Canadian plastics industry launch 'Save Plastic'

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the leaders in the Canadian plastics industry launched Save Plastic, a bold new campaign demonstrating plastic is a valuable resource that, when managed responsibly, is essential for a modern, sustainable way of life - and will be critical in reaching Canada's climate goals. This awareness-raising campaign encourages Canadians to consider a different perspective on plastic using simplified, evidence-based information.

It’s time to repackage our perspective on plastic

Save Plastic is more than just a call for action, it's a call for meaningful change. A Government of Canada study states that almost $8 billion worth of plastic sent to landfill could be recuperated into the economy through better collection and recycling. By saving plastic from landfills, we recover a valuable resource that will allow us to meet up to 60 percent of plastic demand by 2050 with recycled plastics. All the while making significant contributions to carbon net-zero actions and achieving zero plastic waste.

"The role of plastic in our society, while critical, continues to change. Industry is taking the lead on innovating and investing in recycling technologies, as well as evolving the design of products and packages. Plastics will continue to play an important role in decarbonizing our economy through clean energy, the automotive sector, reducing food waste and many other uses. We can ensure plastics are seen as a renewable resource that never reaches the landfill", says Bob Masterson, CEO, Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.

"It's on all of us to make sure we save plastic responsibly, keeping it out of landfills, and enabling Canadian innovation. Society and the environment will benefit from a system that has a harmonized list of recyclable materials, making recycling more accessible for the average Canadian," says Phillip Crowder, Director of Corporate Sustainability at Winpak Ltd.

About Save Plastic

Save Plastic, launched in 2022, is a campaign that's focused on encouraging Canadians to consider plastic differently: as a responsibly managed, valuable resource that is essential for a modern, sustainable way of life. This collaborative initiative was created by a group of plastic industry leaders that have come together with the common goal of providing science- and data-based information to reframe the discussion about plastics. For more information, please visit saveplastic.ca or follow @saveplasticca on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

