QUÉBEC CITY, March 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Close to 38 000 young people ranging from elementary school to university and more than 2 000 entrepreneurs from the 17 regions of Québec are bringing their ideas to life and taking part in the 23rd edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge!

At a time when educational institutions and the business community are dealing with a wide variety of issues, this astonishing number of close to 40 000 participants attests to the creativity, commitment and resilience of our students, education professionals and entrepreneurs, who shine a spotlight on every corner of Québec!

The project selection process will begin at the local level in the next few days. Selection at the regional and provincial levels will start in April and May, respectively. The Desjardins Grand Prize Gala of the OSEntreprendre Challenge will honour the provincial prizewinners on June 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, self-affirmation tools are being distributed to all the participants; these include badges for those who applied through the Scholastic section, and "moi j'OSEntreprendre" or "#faire affaire ensemble" stickers for those who applied through the other sections. All participants in projects deemed eligible for the Scholastic section will also receive a certificate of participation!

We should all be proud of the participants in this great Québec movement, the product of a large-scale mobilization effort involving 350 local and regional representatives and numerous strategic allies, and we should support them as they move through the next steps of the OSEntreprendre Challenge.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of young people from elementary school to university and new entrepreneurs. The OSEntreprendre Challenge is made possible with the financial support of such committed partners as Desjardins Group and the Québec government (respectively our presenting and title partners), the Fonds de recherche du Québec, Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec (CPA), Polycor, Saputo and Spektrum Media.

