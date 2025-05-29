OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's pledge to build 500,000 homes each year will only succeed if federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal governments are working together—aligning investments, focusing on shared priorities, and resourcing the levers that deliver results. That's the message from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' (FCM) Big City Mayors' Caucus as local leaders gather in Ottawa for FCM's Annual Conference and Trade Show.

"We agree with the Prime Minister—it's time to build. But we can't build without delivery—and delivery happens when governments are aligned; resources are targeted, and municipalities are equipped to do the work on the ground. Delivery happens when governments are aligned, resources are targeted, and municipalities are equipped to do the work on the ground." said FCM President Rebecca Bligh.

A National Prosperity Partnership should be a functional, practical blueprint for this kind of collaboration. It's about governments working together — across respective jurisdictions and mandates — to coordinate on housing, infrastructure, and economic growth, and to align existing resources accordingly. The focus is on delivery: setting shared objectives and resourcing the levers that move real outcomes forward — many of which are with local governments, where that delivery takes shape.

"Cities are ready to deliver — but we're being asked to meet today's housing and infrastructure challenges with outdated tools and limited capacity," said Josh Morgan, Chair of FCM's Big City Mayors' Caucus. "That's why we need a mature conversation about how governments work together. We need a modern approach that aligns plans, funding, and delivery — so communities on the front lines are equipped to succeed."

This year's Annual Conference also features a high-level meeting between Canadian Mayors and a delegation of U.S. Mayors — highlighting the critical role local governments play in strengthening cross-border economic relationships.

At a time of trade tensions, supply chain pressures, and shared infrastructure challenges, cities are working together to advance practical solutions that support both national competitiveness and local prosperity.

By aligning efforts to facilitate trade, workforce mobility, and resilient infrastructure, municipal leaders are helping to reinforce the conditions that drive economic growth on both sides of the border. These discussions also reflect an expanding role for local governments in shaping international engagement—from trade and climate resilience to inclusive economic development. FCM will continue building strong relationships with its American and international counterparts to advance shared priorities and deliver results for communities.

That commitment is reflected in the presence of a U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) delegation at FCM's Annual Conference, reinforcing the strong cross-border ties that support shared priorities—from economic growth to climate resilience.

The delegation includes:

Andrew Ginther , USCM President and Mayor of Columbus, Ohio

, USCM President and Mayor of Tom Cochrane , USCM CEO

, USCM CEO LaToya Cantrell , Mayor of New Orleans, La.

, Mayor of Bryan Barnett , Mayor of Rochester Hills, Mich.

This call to action is being amplified as local leaders gather in Ottawa to align their priorities and speak with one voice. As Prime Minister Carney prepares to meet with Canada's Premiers, the message to First Ministers is clear: Canada's success depends on a new way of working together—one that respects jurisdiction, but reflects a matured, pragmatic approach to collaboration. That means aligning resources, coordinating objectives, and actually resourcing delivery—laser-focused on results that, by design and necessity, are achieved through local governments. In the face of economic uncertainty, shifting global markets, and rising pressures on Canadians, now is the time for governments to stand together and deliver.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities unites more than 2,000 local governments at the national level, representing more than 92 per cent of Canadians in every province and territory.

SOURCE Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

For more information: FCM Media Relations, (613) 907-6395, [email protected]