It's the most wonderful time of the year - the 2020 IKEA Catalogue is almost here!

The most sought after product line launching with this year's Catalogue is SYMFONISK, a collaboration between IKEA and sound experience leader, Sonos. The collection includes two beautifully designed, affordable, high quality WiFi speakers, available in IKEA stores and online starting August 1.

"We're thrilled to take the next step in our home smart journey at IKEA, continuing on with the category of sound," says Mathias Karlsson, Sales Leader of Lighting & Sound, IKEA Canada. "With SYMFONISK, we're able to democratize sound. We've taken what IKEA knows how to do best – design quality home furnishings – and combined that with what Sonos knows how to do best – produce quality sound. Through our combined expertise, we created two beautifully designed products that are also able to produce quality sound, all at an affordable price."

This year's Catalogue also marks the start of a new tradition for IKEA with the introduction of Home Furnishing Festivals. "The arrival of the IKEA Catalogue is the most exciting time of year for our customers," says Kathy Davey, Head of Communication & Interior Design, IKEA Canada. "In today's digitally savvy environment, shopping behaviours have changed and traditional brick and mortar stores are becoming more experiential. Based on this trend, we have developed four large scale launches that will be just as big as the launch of the annual Catalogue. We will celebrate them through Home Furnishing Festivals, which will be in the form of large-scale events for our most loyal customers; our IKEA Family members."

The first Home Furnishing Festival, called IKEA House Party, will take place on August 16, 2019 at all IKEA stores in Canada. Each store will invite IKEA Family members to join the party and celebrate the launch of both the IKEA Catalogue and the new SYMFONISK WiFi speaker collection. More information, including sign-up details, can be found by visiting IKEAFamily.ca/houseparty.

Over the years IKEA has seen that customers are choosing to interact with the Catalogue differently, with more opting to view it through digital channels. This year, instead of delivering copies to people's homes, the Catalogue will be available online at IKEA.ca/Catalogue, with approximately two million copies available in-store for those that would like a print copy. In celebration, the retailer is holding a national contest called Lucky Ticket, running from August 7 - 9, where 14 lucky Canadians will have a chance to win a $5,000 IKEA gift card. Contest details can be found at IKEAFamily.ca/luckyticket.

