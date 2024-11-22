It's the Holiday Season! - LOOKING FOR GIFT IDEAS? WHY NOT GIVE THE GIFT OF THE MAC?

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - For gifts that are out of the ordinary, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is offering a selection of unique opportunities to rediscover your creativity and explore art in all its forms, either alone or with family and friends.

Gift Experience 1

A CREATIVE WORKSHOP FOR ADULTS

MAC - Gift Experience 1 - Creative Workshop for Adults - Photo : Guillaume Lévesque-Caron (CNW Group/Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal) MAC - Gift Experience 2 - Introduction to Collecting Art - Photo : Guillaume Lévesque-Caron (CNW Group/Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal) MAC - Gift Experience 3 - Intergenerational Creative Workshop - Photo : Vanessa Mouawad (CNW Group/Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal)

For those who want to unleash their creativity: our Creative Moments workshops allow you to explore a variety of themes inspired by the current exhibition at the Museum, by trying out several accessible artistic techniques—you don't need to have any knowledge in the visual arts!

The next series of workshops with the new exhibition will launch on March 6, 2025. More information and reservations here.

Gift Experience 2

AN INTRODUCTION TO COLLECTING ART

For art lovers: SéminArts introduces you to the world of contemporary art collecting in the company of the MAC team and many knowledgeable insiders. The program includes visits to exclusive collections, plus exchanges with artists, gallery owners, curators, or collectors and networking with other passionate art enthusiasts.

There will be two sessions in early 2025, each consisting of 1 interactive evening a week for 5 weeks. More information and reservations here.

Gift Experience 3

AN INTERGENERATIONAL CREATIVE WORKSHOP

For young and old: the En famille at the MAC workshops combine the discovery of certain works from the current exhibition with a workshop during which each member of the family will have the chance to express his or her creativity by exploring different artistic techniques.

These workshops are held on the 1st Saturday of every month, including January 4—perfect for a different family holiday outing! More information and reservations here.

An Early Holiday Gift

A CONVERSATION YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS

On Wednesday, December 11, the MAC will present the very first public exchange between filmmaker, singer, and activist Alanis Obomsawin and author Michel Jean. The evening offers a unique opportunity to hear these two powerful and relevant voices share their experiences.

At the Auditorium of the Grande Bibliothèque (BAnQ), at 6 p.m. More information and reservations here.

A Must-See Experience

ALANIS OBOMSAWIN: THE CHILDREN HAVE TO HEAR ANOTHER STORY

Widely acclaimed by the public since its opening, this MAC exhibition at Place Ville Marie celebrates the more than sixty years of artistic creation and struggle of the exceptional Abenaki filmmaker, singer, and activist Alanis Obomsawin. The major retrospective is accompanied by a magnificent mural by Caroline Monnet, Wàbigon, which highlights 8 strong women, including the singer-songwriter Élisapie. This is an inspiring and challenging dive into the reality of Quebec's Indigenous communities.

Holiday times here.

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC)

For 60 years, the MAC has brought together Quebec and international artists, their works, and varied audiences, celebrating art as an essential component of life in Montreal and Quebec. With the Museum's head office in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles undergoing a major architectural transformation, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, another emblematic site in the city. Throughout the duration of the work, the Museum has been reaching the public through temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and presenting a variety of practices. The MAC at Place Ville Marie also offers a wide range of educational services, creative workshops, and community awareness activities. www.macm.org/en

Photo credits: 1 and 2, Guillaume Lévesque-Caron/MAC; 3, Vanessa Mouawad.

SOURCE Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

Media Relations: Thara Communications | [email protected], Thara Tremblay-Nantel | 514-208-6897, Solneige Diaz | 514-449-7219