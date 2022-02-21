It's Switch Week! Time to stop overpaying and start switching

Follow our #SwitchWeek campaign starting today on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for great tips on how you can make competition work for you.

Check out the video and toolkit on our Switch Week page, and find out how to make service providers compete for your business in five easy steps!

Have you made the switch? Tell us about it using #SwitchWeek on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Quick Facts

A 2020 survey found that Canadians can save a total of around $1,860 each year by switching or renegotiating their telecom, banking and insurance plans.

However, only 1 in 4 Canadians surveyed had renegotiated their contracts or switched providers to take advantage of better deals and services.

During Switch Week, the Competition Bureau encourages consumers to make competition work for them by renegotiating their service contracts or switching providers.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

