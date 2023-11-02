Want to be happier? Say "hello" to someone you don't know at least once a week

and you will be happier, according to a national survey

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - People who greet strangers at least once a week are three times more likely to be happy than those who do not, according to a survey conducted by The GenWell Project and researchers at Simon Fraser University. That surprising and encouraging statistic served as the catalyst for the launch of The GenWell Project's Talk To A Stranger Week . Running from November 20-26, Talk To A Stranger Week is intended to create awareness of the benefits of talking to strangers and provide Canadians with the excuse and permission to make it happen, as sometimes we might need a little help taking that first step.

The findings about the benefits of talking to strangers come from the Canadian Social Connection Survey , a nationwide survey about human connectedness in the time of COVID-19 and the post-pandemic period that provides a number of insights to help better understand the importance of social connections to overcome pandemic-related loneliness, disconnection and burnout.

"For over 50 years we have told people not to talk to strangers, but research from experts like Dr. Gillian Sandstrom show that there can be many benefits to both people, in the little interactions that we have each day with strangers," said Pete Bombaci, founder of The GenWell Project. "In the post-pandemic world where many of our social habits and routines are not what they were before the global pandemic, the simple act of saying hello, smiling or striking up a conversation with a stranger can go a long way to filling some of the connection and belonging gaps that many may be feeling."

The finding about the positive impact from greeting strangers is just one of many from the Canadian Social Connection Survey which was conducted with the assistance of 3,800 participants from across Canada from April 27 to June 1, 2021. Other interesting points include:

Only 28% of Canadians think that speaking to a stranger can make them happier

Only 36% of Canadians believe that speaking to a stranger can improve their mood.

Only 35% believe that speaking to strangers can help them feel less lonely

"Talk To A Stranger Week will encourage Canadians to reach out to a neighbour who is always wearing a pair of gardening gloves, the local dog-walker with the cute French bulldog, our local coffee barista, and all the other people who we pass by each day and often miss the opportunity to build connection, " said Dr. Gillian Sandstrom of the University of Sussex, a leading researcher on the benefits of talking to strangers. "Taking the time to have a chat will make you feel good and can make a real difference to their day too. What's more, these little chats add up to something much bigger: a sense of trust, optimism and community that benefits us all."

Here are some other insights around the value of speaking to strangers:

Over 90% of the time when we speak to strangers both parties have a positive experience

Talking to strangers can increase optimism, trust, happiness, compassion, an increased sense of belonging, and reduced feelings of loneliness

People tend to underestimate the positive impact and interest that others have about speaking to a stranger.

Research identifies that repeated experience talking to strangers can reduce people's fears about talking to strangers and increase the ease of doing so and the experience will be more positive than you expect.

Interested in knowing why we chose November to launch Talk To A Stranger Week?

The hope is that Talk To A Stranger Week will help people build healthier social connections habits as we head into the holiday season and give all Canadians the opportunity to feel a greater sense of connection and belonging. Remember, a stranger today could be a friend tomorrow, someone who can teach us something new, make us laugh or smile, or someone we chase a passion with and much more.

To help facilitate connections during the week, here are some examples of tips for a more connected Fall, and to set the tone for the holiday season and beyond:

Be heads up about using eye contact as a catalyst to connect with a stranger.

Make the extra effort to connect with someone who may be a little preoccupied. They will likely appreciate the effort.

Look out for those common faces that you see on your normal route to work, to the gym, in the neighbourhood or while you are out for some exercise.

Recognize that the simple act of saying hello to someone who is struggling can also provide a greater sense of empathy, compassion, connection and belonging.

If at first you don't succeed, when someone doesn't respond to your outreach, try the next person you come across. Don't be discouraged.

Connecting with strangers may also be a great way for some introverts or people who are socially anxious to build a sense of connection without the commitment of a longer conversation. As we exit the pandemic, we need to meet people where they are on their return to greater social health, which impacts our mental and physical well-being. Using the tips we have shared for Talk To A Stranger Week is a great way to get started.

For more information about the campaign, tips on how you can get connected, and to tell us that you got connected with a stranger, check out www.TalkToAStrangerWeek.org .

About the The GenWell Project

The GenWell Project, a registered Canadian NFP, is a grassroots Global Human Connection Movement, whose mission is to make the world a happier and healthier place by educating people about the importance of face-to-face social connection as a proactive step we can all take for our health, happiness, and longevity, as well as for those around us. We share information, research, tips, tools and motivation through our social channels and our website, to help people create healthy connection habits starting today, and we activate around two weekends a year, in the spring and fall, when we want to be the catalyst that gives people permission to reach out and get connected face-to-face with family, friends, neighbours, classmates and colleagues. www.GenWellProject.org

