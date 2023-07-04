STELLARTON, NS, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Empire Company Limited ("Empire" or the "Company") (TSX: EMP.A) and Longo's have announced the completion of the integration of their two e-commerce businesses, Grocery Gateway and Voilà. This partnership brings together the freshness and quality expertise of Longo's delivered by Grocery Gateway, with Voilà's leading-edge technology and online grocery home delivery experience. Customers can now conveniently shop over 23,000 products from Sobeys, Farm Boy and Longo's, all on one platform through voila.ca or the Voilà mobile app.

"We have worked with Voilà to reimagine a better delivery experience for our Guests. Customers will now be able to order the Longo's products and fresh items they love, paired with the convenience and ease of Voilà," said Deb Craven, President of Longo's.

"Voilà offers an unparalleled online grocery home delivery experience, with 99 per cent order accuracy and 95 per cent on-time delivery. Adding Longo's products, including fresh meat, bakery, and prepared foods only strengthens our offering for our customers. Voilà, we deliver Sobeys, Farm Boy, and Longo's," said Sarah Joyce, Senior Vice President, E-commerce of Empire.

Voilà orders are delivered from a state-of-the-art, automated warehouse where robots help assemble orders and the Voilà team delivers them direct to customer homes in convenient one-hour delivery windows. Products are guaranteed fresh at regular in-store prices with no hidden fees*.

Starting today, the first phase of Grocery Gateway Guests will be redirected to the Voilà platform to place their orders. To help smooth the transition, Longo's customers, if they request it, will have the ability to transfer their account information, shopping lists, and past purchases to Voilà. Longo's Delivery Pass Plus holders will be welcomed with a Voilà free delivery offer, and Longo's Thank You Rewards members will be gifted with equivalent Scene+ points.

New and existing customers can visit voila.ca or download the Voilà mobile app today to get started.

*For more information and terms and conditions, please visit voila.ca .

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $30.5 billion in annual sales and $16.5 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 131,000 people.

