"We are extremely pleased and humbled by how Canadians continue to embrace the Civic," says Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President at Honda Canada. "Almost everyone has a Civic story to tell. As a vehicle that appeals to a wide variety of lifestyles, from those looking for their first car, as a people mover and grocery getter for growing families, to tuner and automotive enthusiasts, the Civic is a safe, affordable, fun and reliable car that caters to many needs. The all-new 2022 Civic Sedan and Si are built in Canada which is something Honda, and our talented Canadian manufacturing associates, are extremely proud of."

Civic is Honda's longest-running automotive nameplate with more than 2.25 million sold in Canada since 1973. Various Civic models have been built at Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) facilities in Alliston, Ontario continuously since 1988, longer than any other Honda plant in the world currently producing the model.

