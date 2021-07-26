New SpongeTowels ® UltraPRO Paper Towels Make Whole House Cleaning Easier, Helping Canadians 'Absorb Life. All of It.'

A new survey reveals that 84% Canadians feel the time it takes to clean up is their least favourite part of messes.

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - There's no doubt that real life is messy. But a new survey* commissioned by SpongeTowels®, to celebrate the launch of new SpongeTowels UltraPRO – a premium, super absorbent and strong range of paper towels – uncovered some surprisingly messy Canadian mindsets. When asked what we dislike most about messes, an astonishing 84% of us say, it's the time it takes to clean them up.

But there's good news! Utilizing state-of-the-art technology at parent company Kruger Products L.P.'s brand new plant in Sherbrooke, Quebec NEW SpongeTowels® UltraPRO, delivers a premium line-up of paper towels that make it fast and easy to absorb all of life's messes.

Strong and durable SpongeTowels® UltraPRO deliver premium quality and absorbency that provides whole-house cleaning, leaving time for more quality moments with family and friends.

Uncovering the Dirt on Canadian Messes

So who are the messiest of the messy in Canada? Surprisingly, it's not our kids or pets! Even more surprising, is that one-third of all respondents admit to being the messiest in their house – with men making this admission more often than women - 40% vs 28%.

Another 20% of Canadians point fingers at their spouse or partner as the messiest in the house, while most surprising, children under 10 only registered as top mess makers with 15% of those in the survey.

And while images of messy kids and muddy pets often come to mind, the top messiest moment for Canadians is moving houses/apartments at 44%; followed closely by renovations at 43%; new pets (21%); meals/BBQs for family and friends (15%); babies beginning on solid food (10%) scored much lower on our mess meters.

Messes That Matter

"Messes come in all shapes and sizes and oftentimes, our messiest moments are also our most memorable," says Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer, Kruger Products LP. "Our mission is to help Canadians absorb everything life has to throw at you: the good, the bad, and the messy. This new brand positioning understands life can throw big messes your way and you can count on SpongeTowels UltraPRO's premium quality and strength to Absorb Life. All of it."

SpongeTowels ® UltraPRO: Canadian made for Canadian messes

The SpongeTowels® UltraPRO launch leads a total renovation of the entire SpongeTowels® portfolio, including new packaging and prominent made-in-Canada messaging. The new SpongeTowels® UltraPRO line-up is made at the new Kruger Products LP manufacturing facility in Sherbrooke, Quebec, which features Canada's largest and most modern through-air-dry (TAD) tissue machine. This ground-breaking TAD technology uses less fibre to obtain a bulkier, stronger, ultra premium product that is exceptionally soft and more absorbent.

SpongeTowels® UltraPRO is now rolling out across Canada. Watch for it in your local store and get ready to soak up all the messy moments your household can muster!

About Kruger Products L.P.

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels® and Scotties®'. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and has been named a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for nine consecutive years. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

About the Survey

These are the findings of a study/survey conducted by SpongeTowels® from June 23 to 24, 2021 with a representative sample of 1,518 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

