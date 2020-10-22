It's Here! Tangerine Visa* Debit is Now Available to Tangerine Chequing Clients

The launch comes after an exciting pre-launch contest that saw hundreds of thousands of Tangerine Chequing Clients opt-in for an advance upgrade to the Tangerine Client Card with Visa Debit over the past month. The official launch means these Clients will begin to receive their new Cards in the coming weeks. Existing Tangerine Chequing Clients who haven't upgraded their Card yet can do so online by selecting the 'upgrade' option on their Chequing Account Page. Not a Client yet? Sign up for a Tangerine Chequing Account starting today to receive the Visa Debit feature automatically.

As an enhancement to the existing Tangerine Chequing Account, Visa Debit allows Clients to shop online and internationally† where Visa is accepted, using money available in their Chequing Account. The added benefits of Visa Debit complement the existing great features and security of the Tangerine Chequing Account like no fees for daily transactions, free Interac e-Transfer®, free access to more than 3,500 Scotiabank ABMs in Canada and more.

To make the Tangerine Visa Debit launch even more special, Tangerine planned a touching surprise for two Clients impacted by COVID-19. Tangerine Clients Monica and Wanda each received a surprise video call from Tangerine with news of a special gift – they are now $10,000 richer!

Here's a bit about each of the Clients Tangerine surprised:

- Monica from Toronto, Ontario is a mom and wife managing a challenging work and home situation ever since COVID-19 hit. With a two-year-old at home, her husband out of work, and an aging parent battling dementia, expenses have been rising while income dropped drastically, leaving them feeling uncertain about the future. "Hearing we are receiving this money from Tangerine left us stunned and shocked with happiness," said Monica after receiving news of the $10,000 gift. "We will be able to take care of some of our living expenses more easily thanks to Tangerine!"

- Wanda from Kirkland, Quebec has been battling cancer, and unable to work due to her compromised immune system. With disability payments no longer coming in and no CERB, medical and living expenses continue to grow. "Being told I was receiving this gift was totally unexpected! As tears welled up in my eyes, I just couldn't believe it was happening to me," said Wanda as she reflected on the big news. "This gift will provide me with peace of mind to help me focus on my treatment and healing rather than the constant financial worries of paying for medication and bills."

Their fresh start begins now – watch their stories here.



"This launch comes at a time when many Canadians are looking for ways to better manage their finances, and we're happy to bring Clients a product with so many great benefits and no fees. That's why we wanted to celebrate with something special that helps make a difference in the lives of some deserving Clients, as it's been a particularly challenging year for them," said Tangerine President and CEO Gillian Riley. "Throughout COVID-19 our Client Support team made countless COVID-19 relief calls offering Clients relevant support programs to help ease their financial burden. These surprise gifts take it one step further to make an even bigger impact in someone's life. We were thrilled to bring some good news to Monica and Wanda right now."

Knowing it's been a challenging time for these Clients, Tangerine wanted to help them feel more at ease as they tackle everyday expenses with the extra money in their Accounts and the new Visa Debit feature.

As the first exclusively digital bank in Canada◊ to offer Visa Debit, all Tangerine Chequing Clients now have the ability to shop online for everyday necessities, make online bill payments, in-app purchases, online subscriptions and more, using money they already have in their bank Account instead of racking up debt. Tangerine Visa Debit offers a range of features and benefits, including:

A Tangerine Bank exclusive: Clients have the choice of two card designs – a bold matte orange or a sleek grey– making Tangerine the first Visa Debit issuer in Canada to offer card design options**.

Clients have the choice of two card designs – a bold matte orange or a sleek grey– making Tangerine the first Visa Debit issuer in to offer card design options**. Control in your hand : Like any debit card, Visa Debit only uses money from your Chequing Account, but gives you more freedom to safely shop online and internationally † everywhere Visa is accepted.

: Like any debit card, Visa Debit only uses money from your Chequing Account, but gives you more freedom to safely shop online and internationally everywhere Visa is accepted. Shop online with confidence : With Visa Zero Liability 1 , you don't pay for unauthorized purchases. This is in addition to Tangerine's existing robust security measures. More information can be found at tangerine.ca/security .

: With Visa Zero Liability , you don't pay for unauthorized purchases. This is in addition to Tangerine's existing robust security measures. More information can be found at . Make online purchases with ease: Visa Debit lets you shop at your favourite online stores with more than 1.5 million online merchants that accept Visa in Canada . 2

Visa Debit lets you shop at your favourite online stores with more than 1.5 million online merchants that accept Visa in . Easy bill payments: Use Visa Debit to make recurring bill payments online and in person, all directly from your Tangerine Chequing Account.

More information about Tangerine Chequing with Visa Debit is available here.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

