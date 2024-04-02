It's go time Canada! SiriusXM and CCMA open voting for 2024 Top of the Country competition

Canada's emerging country music stars get one step closer to $25,000 plus once-in-a-lifetime experiences

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada and the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA) opened public voting for this year's SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. With eight of Canada's top burgeoning country music stars vying for the title, music fans have a tough choice to make! To help, each artist has released an exclusive video of their studio recording available on topcountry.siriusxm.ca , where fans can also cast their votes after 10am ET today.

SiriusXM Top of the Country Semi-Finalists (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

With once-in-a-lifetime opportunities awaiting the three finalists, including cash prizes, live performances at Canadian country music events, a SOCAN songwriting trip, and a coveted performance spot at CMA Fest in Nashville, the contestants are calling on Canadians to help them push to the finish line.

This year the talented semi-finalists represent five Canadian provinces:

Robert Adam – Bonnyville, Alberta

– Alexa Goldie – Kingston, Ontario

– Parker Graye – Orillia, Ontario

– Zach McPhee – Vernon, British Columbia

– Tony Stevens – Surrey, British Columbia

– Trudy – Montreal, Quebec

Mariya Stokes – Stavely, Alberta

– Jade Turner – Misipawistik Cree Nation, Manitoba

"The Top of the Country competition is a true celebration of Canadian talent, and we are delighted to invite music fans across Canada to be a part of it," said, Michelle Mearns, VP of Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "The voting phase is a crucial moment where the public can show their support for these rising stars who embody the spirit of Canadian country music. Together, we can elevate these artists and showcase the talent that our country has to offer."

Following the closing of the public vote, the three finalists will travel to Nashville for industry mentorship opportunities, perform at 2024 CMA Fest, and hit the stage at Lasso Montréal in August. The SiriusXM Top of the Country competition will conclude during the CCMA's Country Music Week in September at the Finale Concert in Edmonton, Alberta, where the winner will be crowned and awarded a $25,000 grand prize. The Finale promises a lineup of electrifying live performances by the three finalists and a highly anticipated headliner. Fans can tune in to the live broadcast on SiriusXM Top of the Country Radio (ch. 171) to cheer on their favourite contestant.

"The public vote provides a special opportunity for fans to participate in shaping the future of Canada's country music scene," said, Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "Each year we are amazed by the talent that emerges from this competition and this year is no exception. Fans are going to have a tough time deciding who will get their vote!"

SiriusXM's Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

