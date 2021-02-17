MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Ready to feed your curiosity? Behold the one-bite Baconator®! The NEW limited-time edition Pringles* Wendy's® Baconator Flavour Chips layer all the tastes of the famous Wendy's Baconator into a totally munchable, mind-blowing snack. A must-try for any snack lover or burger connoisseur, the masters of flavour at Pringles have teamed up with Wendy's to create an insanely accurate and delicious one-bite Baconator taste experience!

"Wendy's is known for serving up great tasting, high quality food every day, all over the world. So, in true Pringles fashion, we wanted to capture the fresh beef, cheese and bacon flavours of a Wendy's Baconator, all in one chip," says Christine Jakovcic, Vice President Marketing & Nutrition, Kellogg Canada Inc. "This was an extremely ambitious endeavour, especially when you consider the bar was set high after a successful U.S. launch last summer. And I'm thrilled to report, the Pringles flavour team did it again by bringing this exclusive taste experience to Canada!"

All the Flavour in Just One Bite

Wendy's Baconator is a fan favourite, thanks to half-a-pound1 of fresh, never froze2 Canadian beef, melted cheese, six slices of Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo. Replicating this classic combo, the Pringles multisensorial snacking journey starts when you peel back the foil to enjoy the aroma of fresh beef, cheese and bacon. The unbelievable Pringles taste experience begins with Applewood smoked bacon, followed by Wendy's famous beef that builds to the combination of creamy mayonnaise mixed with ketchup. The final flavour is a balance of hamburger and savoury bacon with a toasted bun and that iconic Pringles finish. It seems almost impossible to imagine these complex flavours on a Pringles chip, but close your eyes and you'll think you're eating a Wendy's Baconator.

"The Wendy's Baconator is so iconic and unique, I originally wondered if the Pringles team had bitten off more than they could chew. But I have to say, I'm very impressed," says Liz Geraghty, Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer, International. "I think our legion of Canadian fans and Baconator lovers will be just as amazed as I was by how well these Pringles replicate the real thing. It's bold. And it's delicious."

___________________________ 1 Approximate weight before cooking. 2 Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

Pringles x Wendy's – Next Level Mash Up

Introduced in the United States last June, Pringles Wendy's Baconator Flavour Chips were a huge hit south of the border. Some fans even chose to pile their Pringles Baconator Flavour Chips on top of a Wendy's Baconator for an extra crunch, while others dipped their Pringles Baconator Flavour chip in Wendy's famous Frosty® for a sweet-and-salty treat.

Curious? Hungry? Craving a hamburger? Satisfy that craving in just one bite with the Pringles x Wendy's Baconator mash up. Now available in grocery stores across Canada for a limited time. Visit www.pringles.com/ca/en/products/favourites/pringles-crisps-baconator-super-stack.html to find a retailer near you.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio and the brand expanded to Canada in 1975. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendyscanada.

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

At Kellogg Canada, we strive to enrich and delight consumers through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include All-Bran*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Corn Pops*, Eggo*, Froot Loops*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Kashi*, Kellogg's* Two Scoops* Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats*, Nutri-Grain*, Pop-Tarts*, Pringles*, Rice Krispies*, Special K*, Vector*, Morningstar Farms*, Cheez-It*, RXBAR* and more. We are also a company with a Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.

* © 2021, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

The Wendy's name, Baconator, Frosty, Quality Is Our Recipe and Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption are registered trademarks of Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC. Used under license.

