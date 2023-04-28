TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - While Sunday might be scary and Wednesday owns the hump, Tuesday is the week's newest star, as Hudson's Bay makes every Tuesday 'Seniors' Day'. The seniors discount – which gives shoppers aged 55+ an extra 15% off their eligible in-store purchase – applies to regular, sale and clearance merchandise.

"Hudson's Bay shoppers are incredibly loyal, and many shop with us through all of life's milestones, big and small," says Jim Noteboom, Chief Marketing Officer, Hudson's Bay. "Celebrating our senior customers is another way Hudson's Bay is rewarding shoppers, on top of incredible deals and a high-value loyalty program through Hudson's Bay Rewards."

Hudson's Bay Rewards is free to join, and offers two ways to earn points. First, members earn on every purchase made in-store and online. Secondly, members who are Hudson's Bay Mastercard holders can double their points at Hudson's Bay, plus earn points and cashback almost everywhere else they shop. Members can also access members-only pricing during sales events. Points can be redeemed online and in store. Both members and non-members are eligible for the Seniors' Day discount.

Seniors' Day is available in all Hudson's Bay stores. Some exclusions apply. Visit thebay.com for details.

