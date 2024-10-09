Honoring individuals and organizations worldwide who are driving community impact and advancing awareness of thrombosis.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) today announced the recipients of its global thrombosis advocacy awards for the World Thrombosis Day (WTD) campaign. The acclaimed awards program honors individuals and organizations from around the world who are making a difference in blood clot awareness.

The WTD 2024 advocacy award winners are as follows:

Patient Ambassador of the Year: Carol West ( Canada )

( ) Honorable Mention Patient Ambassador of the Year: Arielle Dance ( United States )

( ) Activity of the Year (High-Income Country category): Action Alliance Thrombosis ( Germany )





Action Alliance Thrombosis ( ) Activity of the Year (Low or Middle Income Country category): Brazilian Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (BSTH) ( Brazil )

2024 Patient Ambassador of the Year Winner

Carol West is named the WTD 2024 Patient Ambassador of the Year, which recognizes an outstanding member of the thrombosis advocacy community. After surviving a blood clot herself, Carol wanted to help advocate for other patients and survivors.

Carol volunteered to participate in a clinical trial during treatment and later was asked to join the Canadian Venous Thromboembolism Research Network (CanVECTOR), a Canadian patient-oriented program that is centered on VTE-related research, training and knowledge translation.

Carol now serves as a co-lead of CanVECTOR's Patient Partners Platform and has been involved in numerous research projects. She also serves on the CanVECTOR Scientific Steering Committee, which provides oversight and leadership for the network, supporting collaboration between patients and healthcare professionals.

"I am deeply honored to have been selected as the WTD 2024 Patient Ambassador of the Year," Carol shared. "I believe strongly in the value of bringing patients into thrombosis care and research. Patients' lived experience informs and inspires research, and it's important to make meaningful space for patients to hear what they have to contribute."

2024 Activity of the Year Winners

For the WTD 2024 Activity of the Year Award in the High-Income Country category, the campaign recognizes the Action Alliance Thrombosis (also known as the Aktionsbündnis Thrombose), an alliance of multiple organizations based in Germany.

Action Alliance Thrombosis is recognized for its organization of an immersive educational experience in Germany featuring a giant replica "walk-in" vein to demonstrate thrombosis. The event, which was held in a Berlin shopping center, created an easy-to-understand and immersive experience to educate the public about thrombosis.

"Our team was very excited about this news," said Prof. Dr. Rupert Bauersachs, Chief Scientist of Action Alliance Thrombosis. "We are extremely proud to receive the award, which is a motivation to further expand our WTD activities and awareness program."

The campaign also named the Brazilian Society of Thrombosis and Hemostasis (BSTH) as the winner of the 2024 Activity of the Year Award in the Low or Middle Income Country category, which is determined by the World Bank classification.

The BSTH organized a multi-channel campaign for WTD across Brazil with more than one million impressions. Among its many activities were public programs and illuminations across public landmarks, including the notable Christ the Redeemer statue. It also hosted several educational webinars and public-facing collaborations with social influencers.

"We are deeply honored to receive the WTD 2024 Activity of the Year Award," said BSTH President Prof. Joyce Maria Annichino. "This recognition inspires us to continue our commitment to raising awareness and educating the public about thrombosis. We believe that, together with the ISTH, we can make a significant impact on thrombosis prevention and improve lives globally."

All award winners were selected following a rigorous review. The final award recipients were selected by committee members with no affiliation to the candidates.

About the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH)

Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide medical and scientific professional Society dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions related to thrombosis and hemostasis. ISTH is an international medical-scientific professional membership organization with more than 7,000 clinicians, researchers, and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 124 countries around the world. Among its highly regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs, research activities, meetings and congresses, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees, and World Thrombosis Day on 13 October. Visit ISTH online at www.isth.org.

