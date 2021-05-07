ISS Recommends Voting in Favour of All Resolutions for Artis' Annual and Special Meeting

WINNIPEG, MB, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") has issued its report recommending to its respective institutional clients that they vote in favour of all proposed items put forward at the upcoming annual and special meeting of unitholders to be held on May 21, 2021 (the "Meeting").

ISS is an independent proxy advisory firm that, among other services, provides proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional investors.

"We appreciate the strong unitholder support we have received to date and are pleased to have the endorsement of leading proxy advisory firm, ISS, for these important matters as described in our meeting materials," said Ben Rodney, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Artis. "The new vision and strategy that Artis has established provides a roadmap for creating long-term value for Artis' owners and we have an outstanding leadership team who are focused on executing our plan and ultimately growing our NAV per unit – our most important key performance indicator."

A copy of the Management Information Circular and other materials related to the Meeting have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Artis' website at www.artisreit.com.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

