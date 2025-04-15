ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

WINNIPEG, MB, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced that its trustees have declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.05 per trust unit ("Unit") of Artis for the month of April 2025. The cash distributions will be made on May 15, 2025, to Unitholders on record as of April 30, 2025.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 98,938,116 Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to become a best-in-class real estate asset management and investment platform focused on value investing.

Suite 600 – 220 Portage Avenue

Winnipeg, MB R3C 0A5

T 204.947.1250 F 204.947.0453

www.artisreit.com

AX.UN on the TSX

SOURCE Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information please contact Mr. Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jaclyn Koenig, Chief Financial Officer, or Ms. Heather Nikkel, Senior Vice-President - Investor Relations and Sustainability of the REIT at 1.204.947.1250