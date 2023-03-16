Following Health Canada's approval, Illuccix® is distributed in Canada by Isologic Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals

MONTREAL, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Isologic Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals is proud to announce that the prostate cancer imaging agent Illuccix®, Ga 68 Gozetotide Preparation Kit, also known as PSMA-11, is now available in Canada.

24,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year in Canada, making it the number one cancer among men.

Isologic Launches Illuccix® PSMA PET Imaging Agent to Detect Prostate Cancer (CNW Group/IsoLogic Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals)

"Health Canada has approved Illuccix®, providing Canadian physicians with a new diagnostic tool" states André Gagnon, president of Isologic. "Illuccix® is available from Isologic, which supplies it to the entire Canadian territory to ensure that all patients have access to Illuccix®".

The product is available in a cold kit or as a single dose.

Illuccix®: a new technology offering hope

According to Canadian public statistics, the detection of prostate cancer in Canadians is late in 26% of cases. Illuccix technology therefore brings a new kind of hope to patients.

"Illuccix® is a valuable tool to help physicians detect metastatic prostate cancer and guide patient management decisions. We are thrilled that Canadian patients now have widespread access to diagnostic PSMA PET imaging," said Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive Officer for Telix Americas.

Isologic: a company always looking for the most advanced techniques

"We are excited to be able to bring this new technology to patients across Canada," added Gagnon. "Our company is always looking for the most innovative approaches to help diagnose and treat patients."

Isologic is committed to providing innovations and solutions to Canadian physicians to support improved patient care and, in turn, offer hope. With Illuccix®, the innovative company will be able to help increase the number of screenings by significantly improving access to PSMA-PET imaging in Canada.

About Isologic Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals

Isologic is a Canadian radiopharmaceutical company, dedicated to nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical production. The head office is in Montreal, Quebec, and our sites are in Dorval, Lachine, Quebec, Toronto, Burlington, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

ISOLOGIC is the leading Canadian manufacturer of positron-emitting radiopharmaceuticals (PERs) and distributor of radiopharmaceuticals for photon emission tomography (PET). Isologic operates an internal logistics and delivery structure, which allows it to control its radioisotope autonomy.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

Telix's lead product, Illuccix®, has been approved by the FDA, and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), and by Health Canada. Telix Pharmaceuticals (US), Inc. is an affiliate of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited.

For further information: Christine Henault, Sr VP Sales and Marketing, Isologic Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals, [email protected]