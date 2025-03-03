ISLE 2025 to Showcase Hundreds of New Products in LED Display & Integrated System

SHENZHEN, China, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- ISLE 2025, Asia's biggest exhibition featuring innovations and solutions in LED display & integrated audio-visual system, will open in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (SHENZHEN WORLD) on March 7, 2025.

Covering 80,000 square meters, ISLE 2025 will showcase the latest technologies and innovative applications in display technology, the entire LED industry chain, audiovisual integration, and the fusion & application of sound, light, and video. Hundreds of new products will debut in ISLE 2025, including:

Absen's A25 series low-carbon, energy-saving large screens consume less than 1 kWh per square meter per day. A 300㎡ display can save up to 150000 USD in electricity costs over five years.

AOTO's New Retail Solution with AI-driven smart ordering and RM Series LED for XR & Virtual Production, featuring ≥7680Hz refresh rate, and≥15000:1 contrast ratio.

Unilumin's Unatural Texture Screen with pioneering new LED decorative materials, infusing spaces with fresh vitality.

Ledman's Micro LED Product Ecosystem, Redefining Scene Aesthetics with 5G+8K.

MUXWAVE's M3 Pro Transparent Display, featuring a single-side drive of 4.22 meters with a resolution of 1080P.

QSTECH: MIP All-in-one LED Display for home theater applications, as well as the third-generation All-in-one LED Display for conference applications, the CX27 COB indoor new product, and the DCI-certified LED cinema screen.

Sansi: A creatively designed display system with fully self-developed hardware and software, delivering a unique visual experience for global customers.

Dahua Technology: the MIP series integrate millions of micron-level LEDs on a substrate, delivering fine pixel pitch, ultra-high brightness, low power consumption, and extended lifespan.

Skyworth's 135-inch AI Super TV with SCOB packaging is its first multimodal LED TV with AI Smart Mode, ideal for conferences, exhibitions, private theaters, and other scenarios.

Hikvision's 5th-Gen LED cabinet, 29.3 mm ultra-slim, 17 kg/m²lightweight, with a unified platform for diverse encapsulation methods, offering efficient installation and reduced costs.

BOE: MLED BYH-COB Pro P0.9 and Ultra P0.9 redefine brightness, energy efficiency, contrast, and color for a new era in high-end displays.

Hisense U-Series LED All-in-One Flagship features Hisense's self-developed ASIC driver chip and Xinxin X image processing chip, delivering reference-level image quality for an unparalleled visual experience.

Uniview Technology: The globally leading XC Series Graphene Cabinet LED Display features high heat dissipation, high strength, and high toughness.

NATIONSTAR's MIP device，packaging the micro LED chip at the chip level, has the characteristics of high brightness, good consistency and 100% spectroscopic separation.

INFiLED will bring its SolidSkin Technology for client to dream big and build strong.

Colorlight with a 5G+Ultra 16K display solution, and the U9max video processor makes large-screen ultra-high-definition display easier.

NovaStar's COEX 5G solution enables data transmission from video sources to LED displays with higher bandwidth, laying the foundation for the transmission of video sources with higher bit depth and higher frame rates.

DigiBird's latest generation controller, LC3G48, from Yukit features an ultra-large load capacity of 31.2 million pixels. It supports HDMI 2.1 video input, USB 3.0 playback, centralized control management, visual preview, etc.

Chipone will bring its 4K fully automated screen-splicing solution with a standard interface and an 8K control and drive all-in-one chip solution.

AVCiT: All-In-one Command Control Room Solutions by IP based KVM, and AI Edge Computing Technology for existing systems & devices empowerment.

Guangzhou Zhihuiyun Technology: AI empowered paperless smarter meetings.

Chiu Cheung with incorporated Al technology in console. The highly intelligent new console with futuristic technological design to make work more efficient.

MediaComm's low-cost AI+ monitoring solution integrates 4K60 fiber-optic collaboration, AI-powered cameras, and advanced AI models for intelligent analysis, enhanced decision-making, and efficient command operations, accelerating smart transformation.

Guangzhou YinQiao to showcase new professional audio solutions, enabling original sound delivery for smart conferences for "Audiovisual synchronization, intelligent symbiosis."

SOYO Technology: High-tech software and hardware products for digital wireless audio and video transmission, such as 2.4G/5.8G/Bluetooth/IR/UHF.

