Islanders in Prince County to benefit from upgraded community centres, transit services, recreational facilities and wastewater systems

O'LEARY, PE, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in green, recreational, and public transit infrastructure helps create dynamic, healthy communities for residents and their families. The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in infrastructure play a key role in supporting livable communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Ernie Hudson, P.E.I. Minister of Social Development and Housing, announced more than $11.5 million in joint federal-provincial funding for nine projects to improve local infrastructure in Prince County.

In Summerside, major upgrades will be carried out to the existing wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure in Slemon Park, a new road will be constructed to support the development of a future industrial business park, and the Generation XX community centre will be expanded and upgraded to increase accessibility and create more space for programming. Meanwhile, the communities of O'Leary, Tyne Valley and Alberton will each benefit from upgrades to their local arenas. Residents of these communities will also benefit from the addition of five new accessible vehicles to the Transportation West fleet, with increased capacity to ensure more people can get where they're going safely and efficiently.

Once complete, these projects will greatly enhance the quality of life of residents living in these communities by ensuring they have access to modern and reliable municipal services and facilities for years to come.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that efficient wastewater services, and modern community and recreational spaces are key to creating healthy, dynamic communities where people want to live well into the future. The infrastructure projects announced today will improve the quality of life of Islanders across the province, boost the tourism potential of these communities and encourage long term economic growth."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Today's announcement is a solid investment in the people of Prince County. From water systems, to more accessible community centres and modernized arenas, these infrastructure upgrades will support long-term community growth for our area."

The Honourable Ernie Hudson, P.E.I. Minister of Social Development and Housing, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Myers, P.E.I. Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Related product:

Backgrounder: Islanders in Prince County to benefit from upgraded community centres, transit services, recreational facilities and wastewater systems

Backgrounder

Islanders in Prince County to benefit from upgraded community centres, transit services, recreational facilities and wastewater systems

Joint funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support the following nine projects on Prince Edward Island, which include recreational facility upgrades, water and wastewater system improvements, and community centre enhancements.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.6 million towards these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), the Community Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan, and the Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $5.8 million.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Fund Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient

Funding Water Reservoir

Tank

Replacement &

Pump House Equipment

Upgrades Slemon Park (Summerside) GIS Upgrading the water

reservoir and pump

house equipment in

Slemon Park. $2,239,130 $2,760,870 N/A Wastewater

Treatment Plant

- Head Works Slemon Park (Summerside) GIS Upgrading existing

wastewater treatment

plant in Selmon Park. $521,540 $643,065 N/A Aerospace Blvd

Sewer Line Replacement Slemon Park (Summerside) GIS Replacing old clay pipes

on Aerospace Blvd. $283,250 $349,250 N/A Summerside

Industrial Park

Summerside RNIS Developing a new 200-

metre street, with water

and sewer mains, storm

sewer and drainage

system, to support the d

evelopment of a new

business park. $552,552 $368,331 $234,452 (City of Summerside) Generation XX Accessibility

Upgrades and Expansion Summerside CCRIS Upgrading and

expanding the Generation XX youth

centre to improve

accessibility and create

more space for

recreational and cultural

programs. $379,130 $315,910 $284,959

(Generation XX Summerside Inc.) $20,000 (City of Summerside) Hockeyville

Legacy Project -

O'Leary Arena Upgrades O'Leary CCRIS Upgrading the O'Leary

Arena to improve the

accessibility, safety and

quality of the existing

facility. $644,521 $537,047 $518,430

(O'Leary

Community Sports Centre Inc.) Tyne Valley

Rink

Improvements Tyne Valley CCRIS Rehabilitating the existing indoor concrete rink surface at the Tyne Valley Rink. $391,304 $326,054 $407,641 (Municipality of

Tyne Valley) Renewal of Arena Alberton CCRIS Revitalizing and expanding of the Jacques Cartier Memorial Arena. $353,913 $294,898 $276,189 (Town of Alberton) Transportation

West Inc. 2019

Fleet Upgrades Alberton PTIS Purchasing five new,

larger capacity, fuel-

efficient specialized

transit mini-buses to

provide accessible

transportation services. $299,513 $249,569 $240,918 (Transportation

West Inc.)

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Prince Edward Island: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Monica Granados, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, (343) 550 5691, Monica.Granados2@Canada.ca; April Gallant, Senior Communications Officer, Social Development and Housing, (902) 620 3409, aldgallant@gov.pe.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

