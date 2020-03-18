Is the DYP part of your life? If so, you have rights - A new campaign for youth is launched

MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse is launching today the campaign "Is the DYP part of your life? If so, you have rights". This information campaign targets youth aged 12 to 18, throughout Québec, who have been the subject of a report to the DYP and invites them to learn more about their rights.

Suzanne Arpin, Vice-President of the Commission, says "when the DYP is in the life of a young person, it means something is wrong. It is thus even more important for them to know their rights". She added "the increase in the number of requests for intervention in youth protection shows how important it is to send a message to the thousands of young people who are subject of a report".

Actor Antoine Pilon and artist Samian contributed to the campaign's videos and audio clips. Regarding this collaboration, Samian mentions "my participation in this project is natural. Aboriginal youth have a rate of reporting to the DYP three and a half times higher than other youth in Québec. So it's important that they know their rights." For his part, Antoine Pilon says "it is with pleasure that I agreed to participate in this campaign, because it is for me a noble cause. Many of these young people are in difficult situations and at the very least, they should know about the recourses available to them."

In order to reach young people, the material produced will be broadcasted on various online viewing and listening platforms. Audio advertisements will also be broadcasted on radio stations in Aboriginal communities throughout Québec.

To view the campaign's messages and to learn more about the rights of young people, simply visit MyrightsundertheDYP.ca or MesdroitssouslaDPJ.ca.

The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (Human Rights and Youth Commission) ensures the promotion and respect of the principles set out in the Québec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. It also ensures that the interests of children are protected and that their rights recognized in the Youth Protection Act are respected and promoted. In addition, the Commission oversees compliance with the Act respecting Equal Access to Employment in Public Bodies.

