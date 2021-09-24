Irwin places No. 61 on The Globe and Mail's third-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Irwin is pleased to announce it placed No. 61 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Irwin earned its spot with three-year growth of 974%.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's top growing companies," said David Whyte, Co-Founder and CEO, Irwin. "This achievement is a reflection of the ongoing support we receive from our clients and the incredible work our team delivers to ensure each partner is successful."

In 2021, Irwin released new research and data solutions to provide clients with more powerful insights into their relationships with the investment community. The company also developed a mobile app available on Android and iOS to provide users with easy access to Irwin's CRM and database while on the go. With each new feature and service Irwin strengthens its promise to offer capital markets professionals the most comprehensive one-stop software solution on the market.

"From day one, our focus at Irwin has been on building innovative solutions that address the unique business needs of capital markets professionals. We feel fortunate to work with forward-thinking individuals and organizations who adopt our software and look forward to continued momentum as we shape the industry's future together," said Mark Fasken, Co-Founder and COO, Irwin.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

Irwin is hiring in Canada. To learn more, visit us at www.getirwin.com or on LinkedIn .

About Irwin

Irwin is a leading software provider enabling capital markets professionals to build stronger relationships with the investment community. Irwin creates simple solutions for global public companies and their advisors to uncover new potential investors and shareholders, with the end goal of delivering better stakeholder awareness, higher trading volumes, and more stable share prices. By combining best-in-class customer service with modern software and the most comprehensive shareholder intelligence on the market, Irwin helps inform strategic business decisions for thousands of users worldwide. Irwin was founded in Toronto, Canada, in March 2017.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

