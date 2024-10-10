Iron Matters: World Iron Awareness Week Spotlights Iron Deficiency as a Global Concern

National research confirms that iron remains a significant nutrient of concern for many Canadians

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - With World Iron Awareness Week (October 14-20) fast approaching, there is good reason to draw attention to the ongoing issue of iron deficiency in Canada. Recent national research (2023) reveals that more Canadians are struggling with iron deficiency than previously reported, highlighting the value of iron-rich foods, such as beef, in Canadian diets.

Iron deficiency can have severe implications for both short-term and long-term health. Statistics show that nearly 30 per cent of Canadian women aged 19-50 are affected by iron deficiency, with this number likely to affect more than 50 per cent during pregnancy. For adolescent girls aged 14-18, the rate is 27 per cent.

"Canadian research has found that eating red meat is the strongest dietary predictor associated with better iron status in women," says registered dietitian Karine Rekunyk. "As correcting low iron levels can take several months or longer, people at higher risk for low iron need to include iron-rich foods, like beef, at most meals to help prevent iron deficiency."

Iron is vital for transporting oxygen throughout the body and supporting essential processes like cognitive function. Low iron levels can lead to many symptoms, including extreme fatigue, pale skin, shortness of breath and chest pain.

World Iron Awareness Week aims to highlight the health risks of iron deficiency, draw attention to the groups most at risk and offer guidance on how to boost iron levels through diet. For example, consuming foods that contain well-absorbed sources of iron, like beef, are part of an effective strategy to help prevent or correct low iron. It starts early, Health Canada recommends iron-containing foods, such as beef, as first foods for babies, who by seven months require more iron than a full-grown male.

Iron is found in various foods, including animal sources like beef, fish and poultry, eggs and certain plant foods, including tofu, spinach, beans and iron-fortified foods like pasta and cereal. The type of iron found in meat, fish and poultry, known as heme iron, is most efficiently used by the body. Beef is a good source of this iron: On average, many beef cuts provide 19 per cent of the daily value of iron, while some cuts provide an even higher percentage, such as organ meats like liver and heart and cuts like hanger steak or outside skirt steak. Adding meat to your plate also improves the absorption of non-meat sources of iron.

By making small but impactful changes—such as adding beef to meals—Canadians can support critical functions like brain, organ and muscle health, all of which rely on adequate iron intake. During World Iron Awareness Week and beyond, Canada Beef aims to raise awareness about the alarming rates of iron deficiency in Canada and help steer dietary choices that can help mitigate this.

As a leader in the Canadian beef industry, Canada Beef remains committed to advocating for the nutritional benefits of beef and helping Canadians make informed dietary choices. To learn more about how beef can help combat iron deficiency, visit https://thinkbeef.ca/iron-matters .

