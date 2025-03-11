CANADA BEEF LAUNCHES THE BEST CANADIAN BEEF DISHES CONTEST

Canada Beef seeks the best restaurant beef dish in the country through their new contest

CALGARY, AB, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Beef invites Canadians to celebrate local restaurants by nominating and voting for their favourite beef dishes in the Best Canadian Beef Dishes Contest. This nationwide competition encourages diners to support local and showcase the best in beef via the Canadian Beef Information Restaurant Gateway (Restaurant Gateway).

The Best Canadian Beef Dishes Contest (CNW Group/Canada Beef)

The contest offers Canadians an opportunity to nominate their most-loved beef dishes at local restaurants, with a chance for someone in each region to win $200 for participating as nominators. The contest will also crown a restaurant winner from each province, with each provincial champion advancing to the national finale. Provincial winners will receive a prize pack valued at $1000, and the national winner will take home a grand prize valued at $5000.

The nomination window will run from March until November 30, 2025, giving Canadians ample time to try local beef dishes and nominate their favourites.

"It's more important than ever to support local," says Director of the Canadian Beef Information Restaurant Gateway, Kelly Hyde. "The Best Canadian Beef Dishes Contest allows Canadians an opportunity to champion their most-loved beef dishes on the Restaurant Gateway for others to discover and enjoy while serving as a reminder of the vital role that restaurants play in our communities."

The Restaurant Gateway is an online hub dedicated to celebrating Canada's high-quality beef and the farmers and ranchers who produce it. This comprehensive resource features a Where to Eat directory, helping diners discover restaurant chains that serve Canadian beef, along with insights into the restaurant industry's beneficial impact on local communities. Restaurant Gateway visitors can explore exclusive videos from farmers, ranchers and chefs from across the country, highlighting their dedication to Canadian beef.

The Restaurant Gateway will also house the Best Canadian Beef Dishes Contest and over time, offer diners in each province a list of nominated restaurants serving delicious beef dishes.

For more information about the Best Canadian Beef Dishes Contest or to nominate, visit the Restaurant Gateway.

About Canada Beef

Canada Beef is a cattle producer-funded and run organization responsible for domestic and international beef and veal market development. It has offices in Canada, Japan, Taiwan and Mexico. Canada Beef works to enable and sustain loyalty to the Canadian beef brand and build strong relationships with trade customers and partners around the world. These efforts increase demand for Canadian beef, and the value producers receive for their cattle.

Media inquiries: Eve Workman, Worthington PR & Story, [email protected], 587.888.0497