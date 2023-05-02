MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - On April 27, over 250 guests gathered for IRIC's (Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer of the Université de Montréal) 20th anniversary at its benefit-event, Audace. Thanks to the generosity of guests and donors, over $505,000 were raised to sustain IRIC's mission and improve cancer-fighting therapies.

A special 20th anniversary edition

In order to mark the in-person return and IRIC's 20th anniversary, the formula used for the Audace benefit-event was improved and revitalized. The evening was hosted by Stéphane Bellavance, and highlighted the guest of honour, William Brock, new Chairman of the IRIC Board. With great sensitivity and hope, he shared his experience with the disease and his vision of the importance of research.

With Université de Montréal Rector Daniel Jutras on hand, a panel made up of Michel Bouvier (Chief Executive Officer of IRIC) and Julie Mantovani (Manager of Academic Affairs at IRIC) discussed IRIC's threefold mission, shedding light on the Institute's unique model.

"Philanthropy is vital because of the leveraging effect that it provides. Without that leverage, we would not be able to set ourselves apart the way we do at IRIC. It warms my heart to see everyone gathered here tonight to support IRIC. Thank you for your trust!" Daniel Jutras, Rector of the Université de Montréal

"A landmark event, for this 20th anniversary, for an institute unlike any other, with so many success stories thanks to our partners and sponsors." Michel Bouvier, Chief Executive Officer, IRIC.

20 very successful years

Over the last 20 years, IRIC has built a research model that is unique in Canada, particularly by focusing on the continuum between basic research and clinical application, the multidisciplinarity of its 27 research teams and by relying on its 10 Core Facilities and its Drug Discovery Unit, made up of the country's largest team of medicinal chemists and biologists devoted to the discovery of new therapies in a university setting.

These many assets have enabled IRIC to make significant scientific advances, to reach several major milestones that have led to the discovery of new cancer-fighting therapies, to partnerships with the pharmaceutical industry and even to the creation of spin-off companies.

"There is nothing more precious than life! I am convinced that thanks to the research being carried out at IRIC, children, along with mothers and fathers, will get a second life". William Brock, Chairman of the IRIC Board

Our precious partners and sponsors

The IRIC community would like to thank all of its sponsors and partners, without whom an event of this magnitude would not have been possible.

Thank you to Pomerleau, Québecor, Bellus Santé, IRICoR, Pfizer, SAQ, Santco, GSK, Power Corporation and Fondation Marcelle et Jean Coutu.

About the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC)

Located in the heart of the Université de Montréal, IRIC is an ultramodern research hub and training centre whose mission is to accelerate the advancement of knowledge and the discovery of new and more efficient therapies to fight cancer. It's a unique model in Canada that combines, under one roof, basic research activities, a university training program and a research valorization team. Its innovative way of looking at research has already resulted in making discoveries that will, over the coming years, have a major effect on the fight against cancer. For more information: www.iric.ca

