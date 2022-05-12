IRC Sees Opinion on Impact Assessment Act as "a victory for Indigenous rights"

Indian Resource Council sees Opinion on Impact Assessment Act as "a victory for Indigenous rights" Tweet this

The reference affirmed the IRC's view that the IAA "smacks of paternalism" and undermines the ability of Indigenous nations to make agreements with provinces and industry proponents.

"The opinion is a victory for Indigenous rights," stated Chief Roy Fox, Chair of the Indian Resource Council and Chief of the Kainai Nation. "The Courts are recognizing federal overreach and interference which is incompatible with the autonomy of Indigenous peoples. We have a right to make arrangements with industry and determine what is in our own best interests."

"As we argued, First Nations have a right to improve our economic and social conditions through the creation of economic activities. Whether that comes from oil and gas production or other projects is our decision, not the federal government's. They do not get veto power over us," added IRC President Stephen Buffalo.

SOURCE Indian Resource Council

For further information: Stephen Buffalo, 403-281-8308, [email protected]