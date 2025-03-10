INDIAN RESOURCE COUNCIL STATEMENT ON TRUMP'S TARIFF

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Danielle Smith, Premier Doug Ford and all the other Premiers have spoken strongly and patriotically about Trumps's tariffs and how they will hurt both the Canadian and American economies. There is a renewed sense of a Canada First approach, breathing life back to our energy sector which is one on the key drivers of Canada's economy. Even past critics such as Premier Francois Legault of Quebec is now on side, calling for more pipelines and infrastructure to be built, not just to make Canada an energy superpower, but also to get our oil/gas to other markets thereby reducing our dependence on the one market – the USA. The truth is that we can no longer trust the USA.

Unfortunately, during this jingoism and renewed Canadian patriotism, no one is speaking about the rights and interests of First Nations. We are not a spectator in this important dialogue, but rights holders and stewards of our land.

So, the Indian Resource Council of Canada (IRC) is speaking out.

We are a national advocacy body that represents the oil/gas/energy interests of First Nations across Canada. Our members champion Canada's energy independence and actively support all energy related initiative including LNG, pipelines and increased upstream and midstream activities that are inclusive and offer our people opportunities to get out of the chronic poverty that is endemic in our communities.

Our Board of Chiefs met last week and issued the following statement:

"On behalf of First Nations across this country that are actively involved in the energy sector, we stand in solidarity with Canada, the Provinces and territories, in opposition to Trump's bullying tactics against Canada including his illegal tariffs. We support the growth of this important sector, to build more pipelines including Energy East and the Northern Gateway, that will transport these resources not just within Canada but to other markets in Europe and Asia. The one market that has taken advantage of us – the USA – is no longer reliable, so we must diversify".

Grand Chief Greg Desjarlais of Treaty 6 and Chairman of the IRC Board stated:

"First Nations have Treaty Rights to resource ownership which must be respected and recognized moving forward. We will do our part to support other levels of Government as they wage this battle on behalf of Canadians. But we must be involved every step of the way"

SOURCE Indian Resource Council

For additional Information, contact: Stephen Buffalo, President and CEO, IRC, [email protected]