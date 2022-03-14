BURLINGTON, ON, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- As a global leader in international parcel, freight, and shipping, InXpress is dedicated to providing customers with affordable, unrivaled shipping solutions at their several franchise locations across Canada. Every InXpress location is locally owned and operated by experts who are passionate about supporting small businesses in their communities, and who go to great lengths to provide their customers with custom, localized solutions for all of their domestic and international shipping needs.

As a franchised, world-wide business, InXpress strikes a potent balance between white-glove service and global capacity, allowing them to provide customers with unparalleled shipping capabilities, personalized service, and competitive pricing. By partnering with InXpress, businesses benefit from having a direct relationship with a franchise owner who is invested in their success, while leveraging the company's tremendous size, global network, and immense shipping and freight capabilities. However, there's one more piece to the puzzle that sets InXpress apart from their competitors – the company's innovative online shipping platform.

InXpress's powerful software is transforming traditional shipping services around the world and empowering small business owners and ecommerce entrepreneurs across Canada. This high performance online platform leverages world class technology to provide businesses with an innovative shipping experience that saves them time and money. Through the InXpress platform, franchisees are able to provide customers with international express shipping, domestic small parcels, freight, ecommerce solutions, and more on a global scale.

The InXpress platform levels the playing field for small businesses by giving them access to exclusive pricing on all of the shipping services they need. Empowered by this revolutionary software, InXpress customers can access flexible shipping options from the world's best carriers at astonishing rates, and easily track and manage their transactions on-the-go. Customers can process and schedule international shipments with ease, track domestic parcels and locate terminals in real-time, and interface with InXpress account representatives for prompt and professional support. To learn more about the InXpress online shipping platform and how it can help your business, visit ca.inxpress.com .

As a worldwide business with several franchises in Canada, InXpress leverages its global reach, innovative online shipping platform, and partnerships with the world's best carriers to provide small businesses with unrivaled shipping solutions at the lowest prices available.

