INX and Republic Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Drive Real World Asset Innovation

Reinforcing Synergy: INX and Republic Align to Enhance Market Efficiency and Maximize Shareholder Value

TORONTO, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The INX Digital Company, Inc. (Cboe CA: INXD) (OTCQB: INXDF) (INXATS: INX) (the "Company" or "INX"), is excited to announce the strengthening of its strategic partnership with Republic. This enhanced collaboration aligns perfectly with INX's growth strategy and builds on the previous announcement made on February 15th, 2024.

Under this expanded partnership, INX will refer prospective securities issuers to Republic for their initial offerings, earning commissions from any revenues Republic generates from these clients. Following these initial offerings, securities may be listed and traded on INX's platform, showcasing the seamless transition and cooperative spirit of the partnership.

A notable success of this collaboration is the recent digital equity offering by Watford FC,which INX introduced to Republic. With INX's facilitation, Watford FC tokenized 10% of its shares through Republic's platform. This success illustrates how INX effectively connects issuers with Republic, creating mutual benefits and highlighting the partnership's strategic value. INX earns commissions from Republic's referred clients, showcasing the seamless integration of their efforts. Interested investors can purchase Watford FC's offering or stay tuned for upcoming projects from this collaboration—watch this space!

Shy Datika, CEO of INX, expressed his enthusiasm for the strengthened partnership: "This collaboration with Republic is a testament to our shared vision and commitment to pioneering innovation in the Real World Asset space. By leveraging Republic as our primary hub for initial offerings, we can offer our traders a streamlined and efficient pathway from launch to trading on our platform. This partnership not only strengthens our operational capabilities but also enhances the value we provide to our stakeholders."

Andrew Durgee, President of Republic, added: "Our continued partnership with INX reflects our shared vision for expanding access to ownership opportunities, driving innovation and empowering investors. Together, Republic and INX set the new standard for Real World Asset Tokenization."

As part of this collaboration, INX will receive compensation for its role in successful introductions to the Republic's platform. This arrangement is not just a testament to the collaborative efforts between the parties but also a continuation of the spirit of previously disclosed agreements and understandings. Both INX and Republic remain committed to the principles established in their earlier agreements, ensuring a consistent and transparent approach to their partnership.

This strategic alliance is expected to create significant synergies and enhance operational efficiencies. It is anticipated to lead to further integration of services and operations, which will benefit both companies. Additionally, INX and Republic are actively exploring new avenues to maximize shareholder value and strengthen their market position. This ongoing exploration is aimed at identifying opportunities that can further drive growth and innovation in the digital securities and cryptocurrency markets.

INX believes that this strengthened partnership aligns perfectly with the Company's long-term strategic objectives and reinforces its commitment to providing innovative solutions in the Real Word Asset space. By leveraging the combined strengths of INX and Republic, the partnership is poised to deliver enhanced value to shareholders and set a new standard in the industry.

About INX:

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With a blend of traditional market expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX offers state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial challenges. The company is led by a dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans committed to redefining capital markets through blockchain technology and a disciplined regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.: INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. Our mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. INX's journey began with the initial public token offering of the INX Token, raising US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry by working within a regulated environment under oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

About Republic:

Headquartered in New York City, Republic is a global financial firm operating an enterprise-focused digital merchant bank and a multi-jurisdictional retail-focused investment platforms network. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, Morgan Stanley, Hashed, AngelList, and other leading institutions, Republic boasts a portfolio of over 1500 companies and a community of nearly 3M members from over 100 countries. More than $2 billion has been deployed through investment platforms, funds, and firms within the Republic family of companies. Republic has established operations in the US, the UK, the UAE, South Korea, and Singapore. All broker-dealer related securities activity is conducted by OpenDeal Broker LLC, an affiliate of OpenDeal Inc. and OpenDeal Portal LLC, and a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SiPC, located at 149 5th Avenue, 10th FL, New York, 10010 please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck and Form CRS here . *Any commission sharing agreements between INX and Republic are specifically between Republic's regulated entities - OpenDeal Portal LLC and OpenDeal Broker LLC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information includes predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance and often uses phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases.

INX has made certain assumptions in disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, including the continuous development of the INX trading platform and the completion of described transactions. While INX believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors include regulatory developments, market conditions for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, and general economic conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect actual results or new information.

Cboe Canada is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE The INX Digital Company, Inc.

For further information, contact: The INX Digital Company, Inc., Investor Relations, +1 855 657 2314, Contact: Alan Silbert, Email: [email protected]