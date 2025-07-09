The INX Digital Company, Inc. Announces the Deposit of US$10 million in Escrow and Receipt of Approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc., ("FINRA") for Change of Ownership

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The INX Digital Company, Inc. (Cboe CA: INXD) (OTCQB: INXDF) (INXATS: INX) ("INX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement dated April 3, 2025 (as amended on May 6, 2025) among the Company, OpenDeal Inc. (d/b/a Republic) ("Republic") and Republic Strategic Acquisition Co LLC (the "Purchaser"), the Company, Republic, the Purchaser and Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") have entered into an escrow agreement and Republic has deposited US$10 million in escrow with Odyssey in its capacity as the escrow agent.

Pursuant to the terms of the previously announced plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") involving the Company, Republic and the Purchaser, Republic will acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company not already held by Republic. The Company's shareholders approved the Arrangement at the annual general and special meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2025 and the Company obtained a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 25, 2025. On July 8, 2025, the Company received the approval from FINRA for the change of ownership. Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions.

About the INX Group:

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With a blend of traditional market expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX offers state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial challenges. The company is led by a dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans committed to redefining capital markets through blockchain technology and a disciplined regulatory approach.

The INX Digital Company, Inc. is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. Our mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. INX's journey began with the initial public token offering of the INX Token, in which it raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry by working within a regulated environment under oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

About Republic:

Headquartered in New York City, Republic is a global financial firm operating a network of retail-focused investment platforms and an enterprise digital advisory arm. With a deep track record of legal and technical innovation, Republic is known for providing access to new asset classes to investors of all types. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, HOF Capital, AngelList and other leading institutions, Republic boasts a global portfolio of over 2,000 companies and a community of nearly three million members in over 150 countries. More than $3 billion has been deployed through investment platforms, funds, and firms within the Republic family of companies with operations established in the US, the UK, EU, the UAE, and South Korea. For more information on Republic, visit www.republic.com. All broker-dealer related securities activity is conducted by OpenDeal Broker LLC, an affiliate of OpenDeal Inc. and OpenDeal Portal LLC, and a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SiPC, located at 149 5th Avenue, 10th FL, New York, 10010 please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck and Form CRS here. *Any commission sharing agreements between INX and Republic are specifically between Republic's regulated entities - OpenDeal Portal LLC and OpenDeal Broker LLC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information includes predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance and often uses phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Arrangement, including the timing to complete the Arrangement, and other statements that are not historical facts.

INX has made certain assumptions in disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, including the continued development of the INX trading platform, the ability to complete the Arrangement on the contemplated terms or at all, and that the conditions precedent to closing of the Arrangement can be satisfied. While INX believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors include the ability to complete the Arrangement on the contemplated terms or at all, that the conditions precedent to closing of the Arrangement can be satisfied, regulatory developments, market conditions for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, and general economic conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect actual results or new information.

Cboe Canada is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

