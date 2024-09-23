INX and Backed Expand On-Chain Tokenized Stock Trading with New Listings on Polygon

TORONTO and ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The INX Digital Company, Inc. (Cboe CA: INXD) (OTCQB: INXDF) (INXATS: INX) (the "Company" or "INX"), the regulated marketplace for trading security tokens and tokenized real-world assets, and Backed, a pioneer in real-world asset tokenization, today announced the listing of additional tokenized stocks on the INX platform for eligible users (excluding North American users). Following the successful launch of tokenized Nvidia, INX and Backed are now expanding their offerings with the listing of tokenized Tesla (bTSLA), Microsoft (bMSFT), Google (bGOOGL), and Gamestop (bGME) stocks. Apple (bAAPL), as well as tokenized S&P 500 (bCSPX) and Blackrock's iShares Treasury (bIB01) ETFs will follow and list shortly after in the coming month. These assets, created under EU securities laws, and tokenized on the Polygon Proof of Stake (PoS) network, are backed one-to-one by their corresponding underlying stocks, with the blockchain ledger conveying ownership.

The Future of Investing

This expansion marks another significant milestone in democratizing access to traditional financial assets and merging them with the 24/7 liquidity and accessibility of the digital asset space. Non-U.S. eligible investors will have the ability to gain exposure to a variety of traditional securities, outside of standard stock market hours, with the option to fund their accounts with cryptocurrency. Self-custodied securities continue to open new possibilities for traders, enhancing the flexibility and efficiency of their portfolios. As part of our mission to bridge traditional and on-chain finance, INX is continually working to expand the range of real-world assets (RWAs) available for on-chain trading.

"We are excited to broaden our collaboration with Backed by adding these new tokenized stocks to our trading platform," said Shy Datika, CEO of INX. "This expansion is another step forward in our mission to enable the trading of real-world asset tokens. We aim to list additional tokenized RWAs through other strategic partnerships. We remain committed to advancing the accessibility and efficiency of the tokenized asset market, expanding the boundaries of global finance."

Adam Levi, Co-Founder of Backed, added, "The launch of bNVDA was just the beginning. By adding Microsoft, Tesla, S&P 500 ETF and others, we are offering investors an even wider range of tokenized assets to build their portfolios. We believe this is the future of finance, where traditional assets and digital markets converge seamlessly on the blockchain."

Colin Butler, Global Head of Institutional Capital at Polygon Labs, added, "At the core of public, open-source blockchains is the democratization of financial assets. This groundbreaking initiative, built on Polygon PoS, enables individuals who previously lacked access to basic investment and savings vehicles to finally participate in foundational aspects of the global financial system. With Polygon PoS as a scalable, low-cost, and secure foundation, this expansion ensures accessibility for everyone, no matter where they are on their financial journey."

INX provides a marketplace for tokenized assets, and this partnership with Backed brings additional assets in the form of tokenized shares to this market. These new listings allow traders to benefit from 24/7 availability, fractional ownership, and the security of blockchain technology.

Backed's tokenized assets, including these new listings, are issued under an EU prospectus, offering eligible investors full transparency. Holders of these bTokens have primary claims to the collateral value, which is held with a licensed custodian under an account control agreement. The distributed ledger (blockchain) defines ownership, providing unparalleled security and transparency.

The key features of this offering include self-custody, allowing investors to hold securities directly in their own wallets, maintaining full control over their assets. The platform offers 24/7 trading, enabling transactions beyond traditional market hours and providing greater flexibility. Integration with decentralized finance (DeFi) allows investors to use their tokenized stocks as collateral for loans or other DeFi applications. The use of blockchain technology ensures enhanced security and transparency. Additionally, this offering is available to non-US residents and approved customers on the INX platform, with the convenience of on-chain transactions, where accounts can be funded with cryptocurrency to invest in these tokenized stocks. To get started, investors simply need to create an account on the INX platform and complete the necessary verification process.

About INX

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. Combining traditional markets expertise with a disruptive fintech approach, INX offers state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial challenges. The company is led by a dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with a shared vision of redefining capital markets through blockchain technology and a disciplined regulatory approach.

About Backed

Backed brings real-world assets on-chain, issuing permissionless tokens that track the value of fully collateralized real-world assets, such as stocks or ETFs. Tokens are issued under an approved EU prospectus, bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi for institutional clients.

This expanded collaboration between INX and Backed solidifies their commitment to bringing traditional financial assets into the digital realm, offering innovative investment opportunities to a global audience.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.: The INX Digital Company, Inc. is the holding company for INX Group, which operates regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. INX Group's mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. With a vision to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets, INX raised US$84 million through the first SEC-registered initial public offering of a security token with the IPO of the INX Token. INX operates in a regulated environment under the oversight of the SEC, FINRA, FinCen, and U.S. state licensing authorities. For more information, visit the INX Group website here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information includes predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance and often uses phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases.

INX has made certain assumptions in disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, including the continuous development of the INX trading platform, listing additional tokenized RWAs through other strategic partnerships, and the completion of described transactions. While INX believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors include regulatory developments, market conditions for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, and general economic conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect actual results or new information.

Cboe Canada is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

