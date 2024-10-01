INX and Aktionariat Join Forces to Streamline Global Tokenized Equity Trading

TORONTO and ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The INX Digital Company, Inc. (CBOE CA: INXD) (OTCQB: INXDF) (INXATS: INX) ("INX"), a regulated marketplace for trading security tokens and tokenized real-world assets, announces the listing of Aktionariat's tokenized shares, DAKS, on the INX platform. This listing brings Aktionariat's Ethereum-based DAKS shares, issued under Switzerland's Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Act, to a global audience. This development provides a pathway for pre-IPO companies to list their tokenized equity efficiently, reducing traditional IPO costs significantly.

Founded in 2021, Aktionariat AG offers innovative blockchain-based tokenization solutions, and has enabled over 70 companies to digitize their equity and manage share registries, options pools, and investor relationships on the blockchain. By listing the DAKS token on INX, Aktionariat is seeking to set a new benchmark for liquidity in the private equity space. The listing leverages INX's advanced regulated platform, which provides 24/7 trading, cryptocurrency on- and off-ramps, multi-chain support, and self-custody, seeking to revolutionize how digital securities are traded.



Shy Datika, CEO of INX, added, "We want all issuers of on-chain securities, not just in the USA, to understand that there is a venue for listing and trading these assets. A venue that offers the much-needed access to liquidity to rebalance portfolios, diversify, and manage risks. INX, licensed and regulated in the USA, is open for business to market participants globally."

Launched in February 2021, Aktionariat's DAKS token represents shares in the company, which is regulated under Switzerland's Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) law. Aktionariat's platform has facilitated more than CHF 50 million in trading volume and serves more than 30,000 users, with a combined market cap of CHF 400 million across its tokenized companies. By partnering with INX and listing on its platform, Aktionariat is expanding access to a global marketplace for tokenized assets, providing greater liquidity and market reach for both issuers and investors worldwide.



"Our mission is to enable companies to leverage the power of blockchain-based equities," said Murat Ögat, Co-founder & CEO of Aktionariat AG. "While we already enable issuers to create direct primary and secondary markets under their own control, listings increase the reach and liquidity of tokenized shares significantly. Having a smooth path to access INX's trading platform will provide value to Aktionariat and its investors, while also strengthening the usefulness of our offering for other issuers on our tokenization platform."

About INX

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. Combining traditional markets expertise with a disruptive fintech approach, INX offers state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial challenges. The company is led by a dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with a shared vision of redefining capital markets through blockchain technology and a disciplined regulatory approach.

About Aktionariat

Aktionariat is a pioneer in the tokenization of private equity, utilizing blockchain technology to facilitate liquidity and ownership management for over 70 companies. Aktionariat offers a comprehensive suite of tools, enabling businesses to create decentralized marketplaces and connect with investors worldwide.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.: The INX Digital Company, Inc. is the holding company for INX Group, which operates regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. INX Group's mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. With a vision to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets, INX raised US$84 million through the first SEC-registered initial public offering of a security token with the IPO of the INX Token. INX operates in a regulated environment under the oversight of the SEC, FINRA, FinCen, and U.S. state licensing authorities. For more information, visit the INX Group website here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information includes predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance and often uses phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases.

INX has made certain assumptions in disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, including the continuous development of the INX trading platform, the listing and trading of DAKS, and the listing additional tokenized RWAs through other strategic partnerships, and the completion of described transactions. While INX believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors include regulatory developments, market conditions for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, and general economic conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect actual results or new information.

Cboe Canada is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

