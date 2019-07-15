Involving kids, early deal-hunting can help make back-to-school a breeze: Ebates.ca poll

More than three quarters (77 per cent) of Canadians shop for back-to-school supplies early, up slightly from 75 per cent in 2018. And parents also employ a range of creative strategies to help reduce the stress of back-to-school for both themselves and their kids, including trying to keep their kids' minds engaged during the summer with books or activities (76 per cent).

"Getting back-to-school shopping out of the way earlier leaves time for families to focus on enjoying uninterrupted summer activities without the last-minute scramble," said Belinda Baugniet, VP of marketing and resident shopping expert at Ebates.ca. "In addition to getting great deals, shopping early reduces the stress and anxiety everyone tends to feel as summer comes to an end."

When it comes to spending, 67 per cent of parents expect to fork out more than $100, at an average of $168 per child, a considerable increase from $155 in 2014. This average spend varies across the country with a high of $179 in Atlantic Canada and a low of $164 in the West, as well as by age of child. Post-secondary aged children are expected to cost parents a high of $198 per child and a low of $147 per child for those with pre-schoolers.

Strategies for getting the best deals

The majority (70 per cent) of parents plan to shop online for back-to-school this year, more than doubling from 31 per cent in 2014 when the poll first launched. More than half (52 per cent) of parents who do some of their back-to-school shopping online think they get the best prices and they also prefer the ease and convenience of online shopping for back-to-school. And, online shoppers for back-to-school have a number of tricks up their sleeve to ensure that they get the best possible online deals: 70 per cent search retailer websites, while 41 per cent use cash back websites – a trending increase from 37 per cent in 2018 and 32 per cent in 2017.

As another way to ease the stress of heading back to the classroom, a whopping 94 per cent of Canadian parents say they include their kids in the back-to-school shopping process. For example, 69 per cent let them help pick out products (68 per cent in 2018, 66 per cent in 2017) and 30 per cent let them help when shopping online, up slightly from 27 per cent from the previous two years.

"Including your kids in the selection process of back to school items can help build excitement about the upcoming school year," adds Baugniet. "Plus, it's also a great opportunity to talk to them about any worries they might have about the first day of school. I will be letting my four-year-old daughter pick her backpack and a water bottle for her first day of junior kindergarten!"

