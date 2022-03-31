VAL-D'OR, QC, March 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The First Nations Human Resources Development Commission of Quebec (FNHRDCQ) is pleased to invite you to the virtual launch of five thematic video clips on the employment integration of the First Nations workforce, on April 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Created following the First Nation and Inuit Regional Forum, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, these videos highlight the successful relationships between employers and Indigenous employees as well as the tools already in place to improve the partnerships between the various parties. This project was made possible thanks to the financial participation of the Government of Quebec.

"It is important to mobilize all the labour market stakeholders to find solutions to the labour shortage. By supporting initiatives such as the First Nations and Inuit Regional Forum and the development of mobilization tools in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, our government is supporting the region's concerted efforts and contributes to social inclusion. This is very inspiring!", said Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration and Minister responsible for the Mauricie region.

Testimonies from the region's entrepreneurs, government actors who contributed financially to this project, and Indigenous employees who benefited from these partnerships in these clips prove that integrating First Nations People into Quebec businesses is possible when working together. Success in the professional development of Indigenous People is a significant asset for businesses in a period of labour shortage.

First Nation and Inuit Regional Forum, Abitibi-Témiscamingue

The objectives of the Forum are to raise awareness among businesses regarding the integration of a First Nations workforce and to establish lasting professional relationships. In the current context of labour shortage, where many entrepreneurs are recruiting abroad, we believe that First Nations people are tomorrow's employees.

During the Forum, several FNHRDCQ programs and services were presented. In addition, businesses that already collaborate with us and with Services Québec generously shared their successes and their solutions to increase the participation of Indigenous People in the labour market. Several recruitment and training (pre-employment and ongoing) strategies within the organizations were discussed with the objective of increasing the pool of qualified labour.

