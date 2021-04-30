MONTREAL, April 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) invites media representatives to its annual meeting. The 2020 results of MPA activities will be presented on this occasion. A simultaneous interpretation service will be available (English/French) during the web conference on the Zoom Webinar platform

Registration is required to receive the link to attend the annual meeting via web conferencing.

When? Monday, May 3 at 10 a.m. (EDT)



What? Annual meeting of the Montreal Port Authority



Who? Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Officer, MPA

Marie-Claude Boisvert, Chair of the Board of Directors, MPA



How? Prior registration required by email :

[email protected]

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre. The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

For further information: Source: Mélanie Nadeau, Director of Communications, [email protected], 514 283-1385

