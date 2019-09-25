Invitation to the medias - The exhibition COZIC: Over to You. From 1967 to Now is sure to charm you
Sep 25, 2019, 14:58 ET
Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Grand Hall of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion
Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec
179, Grande Allée Ouest
Québec (Québec) G1R 2H1
QUEBEC, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Monic Brassard and Yvon Cozic form the duo COZIC, a monumental work created by two minds and four hands.
COZIC, a key figure in contemporary art in Québec, has actively participated in the decompartmentalization of the visual arts through a uniquely playful approach, the use of unusual materials and a desire to dispel the sacred aura of artworks.
The MNBAQ is paying tribute to 50 years of fantasy and daring and the timeless works of COZIC, to be presented at an initial major museum retrospective.
Embrace the madcap universe and boundless creativity of COZIC.
Discover more than 100 works produced from 1967 to the present, including several participatory works to be touched, traversed, decoded or felt.
Experience the zany charm of COZIC!
Interviews are possible at the conclusion of the press visit :
- Jean-Luc MURRAY, Director General, MNBAQ
- Annie GAUTHIER, Director of Collections and Exhibitions, MNBAQ
- Ariane DE BLOIS, guest exhibition curator
- Monic BRASSARD and Yvon COZIC, artists
COZIC. Over to You. From 1967 to New exhibition is organized by the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec.
The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is corporation state founded by gouvernement du Québec.
SOURCE Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec
For further information: RSVP : Linda Tremblay, Press contact, 418 644-6460, poste 5532, linda.tremblay@mnbaq.org, Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, Parc des Champs-de-Bataille, Québec (Québec), G1R 5H3
Share this article