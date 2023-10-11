11 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET
QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -
WHAT IS YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE NIGHT?
Does it fascinate you? Worry you? Inspire you?
Discover the artists' virtuosity in making obscurity perceptible by drawing shapes, faces, landscapes, and the maze of dreams from the shadows.
Works from the collections of the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec on the theme of night and nocturnes, as well as an intriguing selection of objects from the Musée de la civilisation, are just waiting for you!
DARE TO VISIT AN EXHIBITION DIFFERENTLY.
DARE TO CALL ON YOUR SENSES, YOUR EMOTIONS, EVEN YOUR MEMORIES.
DARE TO EXPERIENCE THE NIGHT AT MNBAQ.
INVITATION TO THE MEDIA
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec
Grand Hall of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion
179, Grande Allée Ouest
Québec (Québec) G1R 2H1
Set departure times: 10 or 11 a.m.
RESERVE NOW
Linda Tremblay, Head of Media Relations
[email protected]
418 262-4681
After your experience, meet:
- Maude LÉVESQUE, Curator, MNBAQ
- Marie-Renée BOURGET HARVEY, Set designer
- Sophie LESSARD-LATENDRESSE, Head of art and well-being mediation, MNBAQ
- Andréanne LESAGE, Head of Adult Mediation, MNBAQ
- Annie GAUTHIER, Director of Exhibitions and International Partnerships, MNBAQ
- Jean-Luc MURRAY, Director General, MNBAQ
The Museum Innovation Incubator of the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec and the Musée de la civilisation has fostered the View the Night exhibition through support from the Secrétariat à la Capitale-Nationale.
The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is a public corporation funded by the Government of Québec.
SOURCE Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec
For further information: Linda Tremblay, Head of Media Relations, [email protected], 418 262-4681
Share this article