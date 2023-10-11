QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

WHAT IS YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE NIGHT?

MNBAQ / VIEW THE NIGHT (CNW Group/Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec)

Does it fascinate you? Worry you? Inspire you?

Discover the artists' virtuosity in making obscurity perceptible by drawing shapes, faces, landscapes, and the maze of dreams from the shadows.

Works from the collections of the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec on the theme of night and nocturnes, as well as an intriguing selection of objects from the Musée de la civilisation, are just waiting for you!

DARE TO VISIT AN EXHIBITION DIFFERENTLY.

DARE TO CALL ON YOUR SENSES, YOUR EMOTIONS, EVEN YOUR MEMORIES.

DARE TO EXPERIENCE THE NIGHT AT MNBAQ.

INVITATION TO THE MEDIA

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

Grand Hall of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion

179, Grande Allée Ouest

Québec (Québec) G1R 2H1

Set departure times: 10 or 11 a.m.

RESERVE NOW

Linda Tremblay, Head of Media Relations

[email protected]

418 262-4681

After your experience, meet:

Maude LÉVESQUE , Curator, MNBAQ

, Curator, MNBAQ Marie-Renée BOURGET HARVEY , Set designer

, Set designer Sophie LESSARD-LATENDRESSE , Head of art and well-being mediation, MNBAQ

, Head of art and well-being mediation, MNBAQ Andréanne LESAGE , Head of Adult Mediation, MNBAQ

, Head of Adult Mediation, MNBAQ Annie GAUTHIER , Director of Exhibitions and International Partnerships, MNBAQ

, Director of Exhibitions and International Partnerships, MNBAQ Jean-Luc MURRAY, Director General, MNBAQ

The Museum Innovation Incubator of the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec and the Musée de la civilisation has fostered the View the Night exhibition through support from the Secrétariat à la Capitale-Nationale.

The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is a public corporation funded by the Government of Québec.

SOURCE Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

