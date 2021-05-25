Invitation to the media - Picasso. Figures - Accompanied by Opening a Dialogue About Body Liberation Français
May 25, 2021, 13:27 ET
QUÉBEC, May 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The MNBAQ is proposing a key event focusing on the work of Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), the 20th century's most celebrated artist and the object of admiration and controversy.
Presented in an exclusive Canadian engagement at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ), the exhibition comprises 76 masterpieces, including 47 major paintings, from the wide-ranging collection of the Musée national Picasso-Paris.
The thematic circuit focuses on the human body, Picasso's favourite subject, and explores more than 75 years of the artistic output of this unique genius.
Picasso rejected the diktats related to the representation of the body. He deconstructed, reconstructed, and constantly transformed the human figure, a facet of his art that enriches our reflection on very topical questions.
To place Picasso. Figures in a contemporary context, the MNBAQ is proposing a complementary group exhibition, Opening a Dialogue About Body Liberation, which offers several avenues for reflection on the matter. It highlights nearly 40 works by 10 contemporary artists from at home and abroad.
The continuous circuit has been developed in collaboration with Mickaël Bergeron, journalist and author, Cassandra Cacheiro and Sara Hini, founders of The Womanhood Project, and Elizabeth Cordeau Rancourt, a cultural content creator, all specialists on the question.
Every effort has been made to surprise, engage, and move you.
Friday, June 11, 2021
Grand Hall of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion
Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec
179, Grande Allée Ouest
Québec (Québec) G1R 2H1
Two visits are being offered:
10 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Reserve your place. First come, first served
It will be possible to conduct interviews at the conclusion of the press visits with:
Jean-Luc MURRAY, Director General, MNBAQ;
Annie GAUTHIER, Director of Collections and Exhibitions, MNBAQ;
Maude LÉVESQUE, Exhibition Curator, MNBAQ;
Cassandra CACHEIRO and Sara HINI, artists from The Womanhood Project;
Mickaël BERGERON, journalist and author.
The Musée national Picasso-Paris, in collaboration with the MNBAQ, has designed the Picasso. Figures exhibition. It has been made possible by a contribution from the Mesure d'aide financière à l'intention des musées d'État pour des expositions internationales majeures.
The MNBAQ has organized the Opening a Dialogue About Body Liberation exhibition. The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is a government corporation subsidized by the Québec government.
